Sonu Sood appointed as State Icon of Punjab by Election Commission

November 17
11:38 2020
NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been appointed as the state icon of Punjab by Election Commission. The announcement was made on the Twitter handle by the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab. It read, “The real hero of people is now the state icon of Punjab – Sonu Sood”

The ‘Happy New Year’ actor has helped several migrants amid the coronavirus lockdown by arranging foods and shelters for the people. Earlier, Penguin Random House India had announced that the ‘Dabangg’ actor will be penning an autobiography that will chronicle his experiences during the pandemic. The book will be co-written by Meena Iyer.

The autobiography will be titled as ‘I Am No Messiah.’

“People have been very kind and have lovingly named me Messiah. But I really do believe that I am no Messiah. I simply do what my heart tells me to. It is our responsibility as human beings to be compassionate and help each other,” Sood said.

Written in the first person, the book will reveal the emotional and often challenging journeys he undertook along with the people he rescued. He will narrate the many stories he heard and the interactions he had, and will also share how this experience not only changed his outlook but also his life’s purpose.

‘I Am No Messiah’ will be released in December this year. (ANI) 

