Sony pledges to double its mobile games in three years

May 27
11:26 2022
LONDON: Sony, the Multinational conglomerate company behind PlayStation (PS) has revealed its game release plans for the near future.

According to GSM Arena, during its annual investor day, the company stated that by 2025 half of its titles should be on PC or mobile, which will subsequently lead to a lowering in the share of PS releases.
The outlet reported that currently, only 10 per cent of the Sony titles are available for mobile, and in three years, they are expected to double and account for 20 per cent.

Sony Interactive Entertainment Jim Ryan said expanding the company’s presence to PC and mobile, as well as live services, will give “the opportunity to move from a situation of being present in a very narrow segment” of the gaming scene to a situation where Sony is “pretty much everywhere”.

As per GSM Arena, the expansion to mobile will happen through a new business unit within Sony IE, headed by former Apple Arcade content chief Nicola Sebastiani. It will be a part of a future where significant elements of Sony’s community extend beyond the console-centric experience. (ANI)

