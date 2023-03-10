India Post News Paper

Soorya Performing Arts Presents

March 10
10:47 2023
India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Soorya Performing Arts, a not-for-profit organization â€“ devoted to Classical Dance, Music, and Theater from India â€“ announced presenting at the 14th American Natya Festival at Clayton High School Auditorium, #1 Mark Twain Circle, St Louis, MO on APRIL 7, 8, and 9th of 2023.

4/7/2023 – 6:30 PM

  • Dance of Enchantress in Mohini Attam by Nrityakshetra
  • Rang in Kathak dance style – By Pallavi Degwekar
  • Dashavatara, a Bharathanatyam dance drama by Soorya Dance Company

4/8/2023 – 6:30 PM

  • Kumbhakonam, a Bharathanatyam Dance drama by Guru Vandana Arts Academy
  • Meera, a thematic Bharathanatyam solo by Sophia Salangaroos
  • Payana – a Journey through emotions – a Solo Thematic by Samanvita Kasthuri
  • Fiery Hand – a Bharathanatyam Dance Drama by Natya Shankara
  • Naari – The woman – Her Multitude – A Thematic Bharathanatyam by Ramya Kapadia

4/9/2023 – 2:30 PM

  • Nitya Parva – A thematic Bharathanatya by Nartan Academy of Dance
  • Shivoham – A thematic Bharathanatya by Dhirana Academy of Classical Dance
  • Natya Ravali – A Theamtic Kuchipudi – Pushyami Lanka Gottipati
  • Fear Fusion – A young dance fusion by SLU Shakti
  • Beats of India – Showcasing of Folk Dances by local dance Teams of Saint Louis

Online Tickets are Cheaper – Buy it now  – General – $20 (With Food) At the counter:  General – $30 (Food not available)

