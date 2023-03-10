Soorya Performing Arts Presents
India Post News Service
CHICAGO: Soorya Performing Arts, a not-for-profit organization â€“ devoted to Classical Dance, Music, and Theater from India â€“ announced presenting at the 14th American Natya Festival at Clayton High School Auditorium, #1 Mark Twain Circle, St Louis, MO on APRIL 7, 8, and 9th of 2023.
4/7/2023 – 6:30 PM
- Dance of Enchantress in Mohini Attam by Nrityakshetra
- Rang in Kathak dance style – By Pallavi Degwekar
- Dashavatara, a Bharathanatyam dance drama by Soorya Dance Company
4/8/2023 – 6:30 PM
- Kumbhakonam, a Bharathanatyam Dance drama by Guru Vandana Arts Academy
- Meera, a thematic Bharathanatyam solo by Sophia Salangaroos
- Payana – a Journey through emotions – a Solo Thematic by Samanvita Kasthuri
- Fiery Hand – a Bharathanatyam Dance Drama by Natya Shankara
- Naari – The woman – Her Multitude – A Thematic Bharathanatyam by Ramya Kapadia
4/9/2023 – 2:30 PM
- Nitya Parva – A thematic Bharathanatya by Nartan Academy of Dance
- Shivoham – A thematic Bharathanatya by Dhirana Academy of Classical Dance
- Natya Ravali – A Theamtic Kuchipudi – Pushyami Lanka Gottipati
- Fear Fusion – A young dance fusion by SLU Shakti
- Beats of India – Showcasing of Folk Dances by local dance Teams of Saint Louis
Online Tickets are Cheaper – Buy it now – General – $20 (With Food) At the counter: General – $30 (Food not available)
