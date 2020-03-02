Something went wrong with the connection!

‘Sooryavanshi’ trailer is all about message in an action pack

March 02
16:14 2020
MUMBAI: The trailer of the much-awaited “Sooryavanshi” left the promise of a thrilling ride on Monday morning, with Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn coming together to save Mumbai from a terror attack. Theres action, drama, emotion and humour — all wrapped together with the underlying appeal to embrace all religions.

The trailer introduces Akshay into Rohit Shetty’s ‘desi’ cop universe. Akshay will be seen as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi on a lookout for terrorists planning a deadly strike in Mumbai. Ajay and Ranveer also reprise their roles of Singham and Simmba to help Akshay bust the terror plot.

Some scenes in the trailer show Akshay’s character speaking against discrimination of Muslims in India, hinting that the action-packed movies comes with a message.

“Mumbai police passport pe religion dekh kar goli nahi chalati, criminal record dekh kar thokti hai (Mumbai police do not open fire after checking religion on a passport, they shoot when they spot a criminal),” Akshay utters in one scene.

Actress Katrina Kaif will be seen as Veer Sooryavanshi’s wife while Jackie Shroff plays the antagonist.

The over four-minute long trailer has guns blazing, cars blowing up and power-packed dialogues. The highlight is when Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham , Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao and Akshay as Sooryavanshi engage in a hilarious banter right before stepping out to fight the bad guys.

The trailer went viral within hours of release.

“Sooryavanshi” also features Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Sikandar Kher and Nikitin Dheer. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment, and produced by Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar and Cape of Good Films, and is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 24. IANS

