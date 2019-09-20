Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Sophisticated Wedding Gifts to Get When You Are on a Budget

Sophisticated Wedding Gifts to Get When You Are on a Budget
September 20
11:34 2019
Giving gifts at the wedding are dated back to the time since people started getting married. If your friends are starting to tie the knot, then you will be clueless about what to buy for a wedding gift.

What makes a sophisticated and classy wedding gift? For it to stand out, it needs to be something they won’t be able to anticipate. Though at the same time it should make an impression on the couple as well. You want to gift them something they’ll love; however, it must be practical and useful as well. With everything becoming a trend, people want their gift to be remembered.

Thinking about the gift budget? Worry not, we’ve got you covered! Here are few of the options for gifts under 3000 that are sure to leave a mark on the sweet couple

Chai Kullhar

Chai Kulhar

Luxurious and indulgent, let the happy couple start their morning ritual with this oceanic kullhar. The kullharprovide a comfortable and breezy vibe, and this sophisticated chai kullhar are available in a set of four. Since we are already knee-deep into September, the countdown to winters is officially on! The couple can use a cuppa for chai or coffee to curl up. 

Crockery Set

Oceanic Tea Plates (Set of 4)

Oceanic Tea Plates (Set of 4)

Elegant crockery always makes up for a good wedding gift. Get this sophisticated as well as classy looking stoneware crockery in a set of four. The bride and groom will treasure it forever. These can be used to serve anything, from desserts to anything for nibbling. For the couple who loves playing the host, this crockery set is the best wedding gift.

Pretty Cushions Covers

Anar Tree Cushion

Anar Tree Cushion

There is a reason why people think of cushions first when they are mulling to buy a wedding gift. It is one of the most stylish and handy gifts under 3000. One can give a touch of nature with this vibrant cushion cover. It comes with an envelope closure, and the tie-ups are there to provide more ease. Gifting this will spruce up their living room for sure.

Lemon Slice Charm

Lemon Slice Charm

Lemon Slice Charm

If you don’t want to gift something usual to the happy couple, then look at this gold plated lemon charm pendant. It’s one of the best wedding gifts under 3000 because the bride can mix and match it with other charm pendants to slay any look. Intended for luck, and to be adored perpetually, these pieces look good with each and everything in an individual’s wardrobe. This lemon charm is crude in its look and feels so no two pieces may have a similar texture. With time, this lemon charm gets a patina so one can appreciate each piece for its distinction.

Salt and Pepper Shaker

Horizon Salt & Pepper Shaker (Set of 2)

Horizon Salt & Pepper Shaker (Set of 2)

Salt and pepper are like the yin and yang of kitchen spices — an individual can’t have one without the other! The two savoury seasonings are staples in any kitchen, and worthy of use either ‘close’ or ‘handy’. However, that doesn’t suggest that should look dull. Check out these fashionable shakers for the modern-day home which perfectly fits as a wedding gift. Etched with a pineapple and bird motif, this duo of brass salt and pepper shaker helps dress up the table. So, gift these shakers and jazz up the kitchen of the newlywed.

We hope that now you are ready to choose the perfect wedding gift under 3000 that will leave the bride and groom talking for years. From crockery sets to cushions, look to brands like Nicobar for sophisticated wedding gifts under 3000. This premium brand lets you choose from a wide range of gifts. Let’s get you started now!

 

