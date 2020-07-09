India Post News Paper

SOS from Indian expat stuck at Frankfurt airport for 3 days

July 09
10:41 2020
DUBAI: An Abu Dhabi-based Indian woman, stranded at Frankfurt International Airport for close to four days, has appealed to authorities to let her back into the UAE. Priya Mehta, an advertising professional, travelled from San Francisco International Airport (US) to Frankfurt (Germany) to catch a connecting flight to Dubai on July 4.

However, she was not allowed to board her flight from Frankfurt as she did not have the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) approvals. “I was led to believe by the airlines – Lufthansa and United Airlines – that I do not need the ICA approvals anymore, especially since I have a residence visa,” Priya told Khaleej Times over the phone from Frankfurt.

She said she got the boarding passes for both destinations – Dubai and Frankfurt – from San Francisco. “If I had known, I would have stayed back in the US. Both airlines gave me the assurance that I can fly. When I reached Frankfurt, I was I told I cannot go ahead. I asked so many people…everyone said it was okay and Dubai was allowing residents back into the country,” she added.

Stuck in the airport, she has been sleeping on seats and the floor of waiting lounge, while making repeated attempts to get the ICA approvals.

“I have changed the dates of my tickets at least 13 times,” she said. Priya, who is a single woman and the sole breadwinner of her family, travelled to California to take care of her ailing uncle and aunt. “I have no relatives in the UAE and my dad lives in India. I need to get back to work,” she added. The company Priya works for has also sent a letter to authorities in Frankfurt explaining her situation, and stating that she needs to resume work.

