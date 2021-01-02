India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Sourav Ganguly out of danger

Sourav Ganguly out of danger
January 02
16:46 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KOLKATA: Former India skipper and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, admitted to a Kolkata hospital on Saturday after he complained of chest pain, is stable and out of danger, said sources close to his family.

According to sources, Ganguly had suffered a sudden blackout following mild chest pain during a workout session at his Behala residence this morning. He called up his family doctor who advised him to immediately get admitted to a hospital.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: “Sad to hear that Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital.”

Banerjee also wished him a speedy and full recovery. “My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” the CM said.

Sources close to Ganguly said that an ECG test was conducted upon him after he rushed to hospital. He is now stable and out of danger. He might need to undergo angioplasty. A troponin-T test will also be performed upon the BCCI chief at the hospital to determine the cause of his sudden chest pain.

A medical team, led by state-run SSKM Hospital’s cardiology department head Saroj Mondal, is looking after Ganguly’s health check-ups at the city’s Woodlands Hospital’s emergency observation ward, sources said.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is the Chinese Govt nervous that the Citizen Journalist will expose the Wuhan Virus conspiracy?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    UAE-based Indian breaks record for ... - https://t.co/0tSU24UbI1 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #NRI
    h J R

    - January 2, 2021, 11:45 am

    Breast cancer surgeon Raghu Ram on ... - https://t.co/vzZn2vzj6n Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #NRI
    h J R

    - January 2, 2021, 11:35 am

    PM Modi's popularity intact over the ... - https://t.co/icTRbRUlIM Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CovidCasesIndia #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally
    h J R

    - January 2, 2021, 11:31 am

    2020: A year of challenge and ... - https://t.co/1BOPz3AUew Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #IndianEquity #IndianNuclearSector #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate
    h J R

    - January 2, 2021, 11:29 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.