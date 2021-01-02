Sourav Ganguly out of danger

KOLKATA: Former India skipper and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, admitted to a Kolkata hospital on Saturday after he complained of chest pain, is stable and out of danger, said sources close to his family.

According to sources, Ganguly had suffered a sudden blackout following mild chest pain during a workout session at his Behala residence this morning. He called up his family doctor who advised him to immediately get admitted to a hospital.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: “Sad to hear that Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital.”

Banerjee also wished him a speedy and full recovery. “My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” the CM said.

Sources close to Ganguly said that an ECG test was conducted upon him after he rushed to hospital. He is now stable and out of danger. He might need to undergo angioplasty. A troponin-T test will also be performed upon the BCCI chief at the hospital to determine the cause of his sudden chest pain.

A medical team, led by state-run SSKM Hospital’s cardiology department head Saroj Mondal, is looking after Ganguly’s health check-ups at the city’s Woodlands Hospital’s emergency observation ward, sources said.

