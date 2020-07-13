India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

South Africa bans alcohol sales again to combat Covid-19

South Africa bans alcohol sales again to combat Covid-19
July 13
11:15 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa has introduced new restrictions, including another ban on alcohol sales, to help contain the spread of coronavirus. A night-time curfew has been imposed, and the wearing of masks outdoors is now compulsory. President Cyril Ramaphosa said the alcohol ban – South Africa’s second this year – would take pressure off the national healthcare system, the BBC reported.

It comes as total infections exceed a quarter of a million. Deaths resulting from coronavirus have also risen to more than 4,000, and government projections estimate this could rise to 50,000 by the end of the year. South Africa remains the hardest-hit country on the continent, and earlier this week recorded its highest-ever single-day increase in cases. Nearly half of them were in Gauteng, a province that’s become the outbreak epicentre.

In a public address, Ramaphosa acknowledged “most” people had taken action to help prevent the spread, but he said there were still some who acted “without any responsibility to respect and protect each other”.

“There are a number of people who have taken to organising parties, who have drinking sprees, and some who walk around crowded spaces without wearing masks,” said the president.

Ramaphosa said the new measures were being introduced to help the country to weather the storm of coronavirus, and a state of emergency would be extended until August 15. The night-time ban would be in place from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The government has also made 28,000 hospital beds available for Covid-19 patients. But President Ramaphosa said the country still faced a “serious” shortage of more than 12,000 healthcare workers, including nurses, doctors and physiotherapists. The alcohol ban comes just weeks after another three-month ban was lifted in an effort to prevent drunken fighting, cut domestic violence and eliminate weekend binge-drinking prevalent across South Africa.

Doctors and police say the previous ban contributed to a sharp drop in emergency admissions to hospital. But the country’s brewers and wine makers complained they were being driven out of business.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Can China be trusted with the agreement to pullback?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    South Africa bans alcohol sales again to combat Covid-19 - https://t.co/aH0vi8KZbT Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/Etyko7yion
    h J R

    - July 13, 2020, 5:45 am

    #Pope 'pained' by Hagia Sophia #Mosque decision - https://t.co/MQKBpxtvS2 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/iWflr2m4jB
    h J R

    - July 13, 2020, 5:42 am

    'COVID-19 particles can remain infectious ... - https://t.co/tdqXsibLId Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/rehLZMVFGy
    h J R

    - July 13, 2020, 5:40 am

    #Qualcomm invests Rs 730 cr in Jio Platforms - https://t.co/BKLMSpKXOE Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/iHazIUnKYa
    h J R

    - July 13, 2020, 5:11 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.