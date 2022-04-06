India Post News Paper

South Korea to have a dedicated K-pop arena

April 06
10:39 2022
SEOUL: Good news for K-pop fans as a new arena dedicated only to Korean music will be made soon in Seoul.

As per Variety, The Seoul Metropolitan Government and South Korean internet company Kakao, on Monday, announced the construction of K-pop’s arena in the capital.
The new complex, called Seoul Arena, will be constructed in Seoul’s northern Dobong-gu and is expected to be completed in October 2025.

The arena promises to have over 18,000 seats with a capacity of 28,000 people for standing performances. The project also features a medium-sized performance venue with a capacity of 7,000, a movie theater, and other commercial facilities. (ANI)

