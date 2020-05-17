Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Southern California Sikh community provides daily meals

Southern California Sikh community provides daily meals
May 17
18:00 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SAN FRANSISCO: Southern California’s United Sikh Mission has been distributing about 1,400 meals daily for the past month with help from hundreds of volunteers in the local community, a media reported.

This is one of the largest operations in the region, supplying thousands of vegetarian meals not only to seniors and health-care workers at local hospitals, but also through the daily drive-through, India-West news quoted a local media report as saying.

Southern California Sikh community provides daily mealsIn addition, it was also distributing groceries and face masks on weekends at the Jurupa Valley temple here. Gurpreet Singh, a coordinator with the United Sikh Mission, spoke to the Orange County Register of how their small operation, which started out serving about 175 meals daily outside the temple, grew with help from the local Sikh community into a significant project that has handed out 40,000 meals over the past four weeks.

The nutritious food is made fresh daily at local restaurants in Fontana and Upland. Volunteers then pack the meals, comprising mostly of rice and lentils seasoned with Indian spices. The Mission is now partnering with community leaders and churches in the Inland Empire to help with meal deliveries to seniors in Jurupa Valley, Moreno Valley and Riverside and to area hospitals.

Another organization pitching in to feed those in need is the Khalsa Food Pantry in Pacoima run by the Khalsa Care Foundation, said the India-West news report. The Food Pantry provides hot meals every Friday in partnership with Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez’s office.

The pantry has started a GoFundMe page to raise donations to meet the increasing demand. Apart from food and groceries, the pantry also provides feminine hygiene products once a month, said the report.

In Bakersfield, meanwhile, the Sikh Riders of America, is providing face shields for law enforcement, first-responders and frontline health-care workers.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

#Hindus in Pak protest against ... - https://t.co/vJAGIXaV6y Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/GwtfRwHTm7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 17, 2020, 12:35 pm

Southern California Sikh community provides daily meals - https://t.co/VVA5qob1zU Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/dialwY6qjp
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 17, 2020, 12:30 pm

Violations of airspace by Chinese ... - https://t.co/jDHoStXbWu Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJPâ€¦ https://t.co/RpSGBMOGJ6
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 17, 2020, 12:25 pm

Pak doctor on H1-B visa in US ... - https://t.co/5Axbku6H6C Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #DonaldTrumpâ€¦ https://t.co/dwDCF6TDny
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 17, 2020, 12:20 pm

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.