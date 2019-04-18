Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav asks EC to rectify malfunctioning EVMs immediately

April 18
16:21 2019
AZAMGARH (UP): Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Thursday expressed concern over reports of EVM malfunctions in some parts of the Uttar Pradesh where polling for the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls are taking place and asked the Election Commission to take immediate steps to rectify them.

Akhilesh ,who arrived here to file his nomination papers, said he has been apprised about EVM malfunction in Bulandshahr and some other places.

“It is the responsibility of the EC to rectify the problem within 15 minutes where ever there are reports of EVM malfunction so that polling is held undisturbed,” the SP president said.

Akhilesh said people are not able to depend on the technology and the EC as well as the government should assure the people about it.

“The SP ,BSP and other parties have put their views on the subject before the Election Commission. The reality is the countries where EVMs were earlier used are today conducting elections though the ballot paper, he said.

Expressing confidence about his victory, he said the BSP and the SP have worked in Azamgarh and the BJP will have to give a report card about the work they have done here. PTI

