SpaceX rocket with 4 astronauts heads to space station WASHINGTON: A SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying four astronauts has been successfully launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, marking the take off of NASA’s first operational flight to the International...

Jammu Srinagar highway closed for traffic SRINAGAR: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic on Monday due to shooting stones triggered by rains at Ramban, which is 150 kilomtetres from Jammu,” officials said. During the last...

Post Diwali, India records lowest Covid cases since mid-July NEW DELHI: In a big relief to the people, India witnessed 30,548 new Covid-19 cases post Diwali on Monday, which is the lowest reported since the mid of July. The deaths...

US cases cross 11 million, with 1 million cases in last week alone NEW YORK: The United States is now home to more than 11 million coronavirus cases, with the latest one million cases coming at breakneck speed in the last week alone,...

Rapid Covid test accuracy may be lower than thought: Study LONDON: The accuracy of a rapid finger-prick antibody test for SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19 infection, may be considerably lower than previously suggested, say researchers. The results, published in...

Zee Studios announce new film ‘Om – The Battle Within’ on Aditya Roy Kapur’s birthday NEW DELHI: Marking actor Aditya Roy Kapur’s 35th birthday, Zee studios and film producers Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan on Monday announced a new film titled ‘Om – The Battle...

On this day in 2013: Sachin Tendulkar bid adieu to international cricket NEW DELHI: It was on November 16, 2013, that Sachin Tendulkar, popularly known as the ‘Master Blaster’, bid adieu to international cricket. Tendulkar’s career spanned over two decades. He retired...

Tim Paine in self-isolation after cluster of COVID-19 cases in South Australia ADELAIDE: Australia’s Test skipper Tim Paine is among the few state cricketers who are self-isolating themselves as state governments have started responding to a developing COVID-19 outbreak in South Australia....

Fresh spell of snowfall in Uttarakhand’s Badrinath temple, Chopta CHAMOLI: Fresh spell of snowfall lashed Badrinath temple in Chamoli district on Monday and the devotees were seen enjoying the chilly weather. The Badrinath shrine and houses of locals were seen...

Biden is expected to change US policies towards the Palestinians and Israel NICOSIA: Joe Biden’s election victory over Donald Trump was greeted with a sigh of relief in many parts of the world and is believed that it will refocus US policy...

Bihar: Shah, Nadda to attend oath-taking ceremony of Nitish Kumar NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda will attend the oath-taking ceremony of JD(U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister-designate Nitish Kumar in Patna on...

India reports 30,548 new COVID-19 cases, 435 deaths NEW DELHI: India’s daily coronavirus cases tally continues to dip further as only 30,548 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health...

Ind vs Aus: Ishant Sharma working closely with Mhambrey at NCA to get fit for Tests NEW DELHI: With India skipper Virat Kohli available only for the first of the four-Test matches against Australia, the onus will be more on the bowlers to put the visitors...

Diabetes spreading in India, could catalyse chronic conditions NEW DELHI: Several medical studies have shown that India has fast become the diabetes capital of the world with a large percentage of patients suffering from uncontrolled diabetes. With the...

Trump hints he may accept defeat by Biden NEW YORK: United States President Donald Trump has hinted that he may accept defeat by Joe Biden as media declared the Democrat the winner in Georgia while the counting was...

China finds Covid-19 virus on imported frozen beef samples WUHAN: Authorities in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province, found that three frozen beef samples tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, local health authorities have said. The batch of products...

250 register for Covid vaccine trial at AMU ALIGARH: More than 250 applications have been received for the trial of Covid-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital of the Aligarh Muslim University. According to Prof Mohd...

Look forward to celebrating Diwali at the White House next year — in person: Biden, Harris WASHINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris extended wishes to people on the occasion of Diwali and said that hopefully next year the festival will be celebrated...

Thousands of Trump fans turn up at Washington DC demanding ‘Four more years’ WASHINGTON: Thousands of people turned up in the US capital on Saturday (local time) to show support to President Donald Trump and protest against the results of the presidential elections. Supporters...