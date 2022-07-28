India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Spain brewery asked to remove goddess Lakshmi image from its beer

Spain brewery asked to remove goddess Lakshmi image from its beer
July 28
17:02 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India Post News Service 

CHICAGO: Upset at Artes (Barcelona, Spain) based micro brewery Society at Cervesera Artesenca Indians at large have asked for  the removal of the image of  deity Lakshmi Ji from its MandarIPA beer, dubbing if it is highly disturbing.

It is argued that inappropriate usage of sacred deities or concepts or symbols or icons for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees.

The protest is led by Rajan Zed president of the c, who avered that Goddess Lakshmi was highly revered in Hinduism and she was meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to be used in selling beer. Moreover, linking a deity with an alcoholic beverage was very disrespectful.

Showing goddess Lakshmi holding hops fruit in her hand instead of the traditional lotus is, to say the least is disgusting.

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously. Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled; Rajan Zed stated.

Lakshmi is the goddess of good fortune and beauty in Hinduism and is also known as the ‘world-mother’. Moksh (liberation) is the ultimate goal of Hinduism.

MandarIPA beer, whose ingredients include tangerines, is priced at €2.18 at the website of SocietatCervesera Artesenca.

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusCommunityDiasporaFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndian-Americans discriminatedIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginLakshmiNRISpain brewery
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – July 29th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Rangbaaz

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver Casino 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Sports

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.