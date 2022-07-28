Spain brewery asked to remove goddess Lakshmi image from its beer

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Upset at Artes (Barcelona, Spain) based micro brewery Society at Cervesera Artesenca Indians at large have asked for the removal of the image of deity Lakshmi Ji from its MandarIPA beer, dubbing if it is highly disturbing.

It is argued that inappropriate usage of sacred deities or concepts or symbols or icons for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees.

The protest is led by Rajan Zed president of the c, who avered that Goddess Lakshmi was highly revered in Hinduism and she was meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to be used in selling beer. Moreover, linking a deity with an alcoholic beverage was very disrespectful.

Showing goddess Lakshmi holding hops fruit in her hand instead of the traditional lotus is, to say the least is disgusting.

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously. Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled; Rajan Zed stated.

Lakshmi is the goddess of good fortune and beauty in Hinduism and is also known as the ‘world-mother’. Moksh (liberation) is the ultimate goal of Hinduism.

MandarIPA beer, whose ingredients include tangerines, is priced at €2.18 at the website of SocietatCervesera Artesenca.

