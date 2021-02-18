India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Speak to relatives of Baloch missing persons: Maryam Nawaz asks Pak PM

Speak to relatives of Baloch missing persons: Maryam Nawaz asks Pak PM
February 18
11:25 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ISLAMABAD: Amid the growing atrocities against the minority communities of Pakistan, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to speak to the relatives of the Baloch missing persons who are protesting in Islamabad against the various human rights violations, including the issue of enforced disappearances.

“You are placed in the corridors of power,” Maryam said on Wednesday in a message to the Pakistan Minister as she visited the protest site in the D-Chowk area, Geo News reported. “It is your duty to listen to these people,” Maryam added.
This comes as protests are being held in Islamabad against forced abduction, torture, and harassment by the Pakistani agencies. The protest is being held in a bid to highlight the plight of minority communities in the illegally occupied regions of Pakistan.

There is a long history of enforced disappearances in Pakistan-occupied Balochistan. While thousands of Balochs have been abducted and disappeared since its illegal occupation, hundreds of others have been eliminated in the line of Pakistan’s “kill and dump” policy. Thousands still remain unaccounted for.

Enforced Disappearance has been used as a tool by the Pakistani state to silence the oppressed people of Balochistan since the very first day of its occupation. While countless Abductees have been killed, many of them are still facing inhuman torture in army secrets cells.

Enforced disappearances have been a long stain on Pakistan’s human rights record. Despite the pledges of successive governments to criminalize the practice, there has been a very slow movement on legislation which is equal to nothing, while people continue to be forcibly disappeared with impunity. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Indo-US relations improve under Biden?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

    BANG-Blue-Mountain

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

    Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

    Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    AAPI Legislative Day planned on ... - https://t.co/aFNMzk8Cyu Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AAPILegislativeDay #AmericanAssociationOfPhysiciansOfIndia #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #DrSPadmavati #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA
    h J R

    - February 18, 2021, 10:58 am

    Webinar meet On â€˜#India's Farmer R ... - https://t.co/b3wPngOt4y Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #Community #Diaspora #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FIA #IACA #IndiaFarmLaws #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
    h J R

    - February 18, 2021, 10:56 am

    â€˜Meenaâ€™s Special #Diwaliâ€™: A must re ... - https://t.co/6V3zv3oN7f Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #BayArea #CaliforniaSchools #Cardiologist #Community #Diaspora #FestivalOfLights #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - February 18, 2021, 10:51 am

    New Year, New Policies: What you ... - https://t.co/JIFiLaRdN5 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - February 18, 2021, 10:48 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.