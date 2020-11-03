India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Special prayers for Kamala Harris in TN village

Special prayers for Kamala Harris in TN village
November 03
17:13 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CHENNAI: Special prayers were held at a temple in Tamil Nadu for the victory of Indian-origin Kamala Harris, the Vice Presidential candidate of the Democratic Party, in the US presidential election on Tuesday. The prayers were held at the Sri Dharmasastha Temple in Thulasendrapuram village, which according to reports, was where Harris’ maternal grandfather P.V. Gopalan hailed from.

Earlier when the California Senator was nominated as the Vice Presidential candidate, the village locals celebrated the news by distributing sweets. Besides the race to the White House between US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden, all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will also be in the fray on Tuesday.

More than a dozen state and territorial governorships, among many other state and local posts, will also be contested.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @ANI: Indian Navy, United States Navy, Japan Maritime Self Defence Force, & Royal Australian Navy are participating in 24th #Malabar naval exercise that started in Bay of Bengal today: Indian Navy https://t.co/gU4pi33j2K
    h J R

    - November 3, 2020, 1:40 pm

    US Elections 2020: Biden wins all ... - https://t.co/CzeD2XfTb6 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DixvilleNotch #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #Republicans
    h J R

    - November 3, 2020, 12:55 pm

    Special prayers for Kamala ... - https://t.co/ZTUY18GqWj Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Democrats #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
    h J R

    - November 3, 2020, 11:43 am

    US Congress prepared if poll ... - https://t.co/wUbetMrcrU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #NancyPelosi
    h J R

    - November 3, 2020, 11:22 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.