Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Specified G-secs to be opened for NRIs from April 1: RBI

Specified G-secs to be opened for NRIs from April 1: RBI
March 31
11:13 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank on Monday notified that some categories of government securities will be opened fully for non-resident investors, and will continue to be open for the domestic investors.

At present, G-secs are not fully opened for subscription by non-resident investors.

The RBI, in a notification on Monday, said: “A reference is also invited to the announcement made in the Union Budget 2020-21 that certain specified categories of Central Government securities would be opened fully for non-resident investors without any restrictions, apart from being available to domestic investors as well.”

“Accordingly, it has been decided, in consultation with the Government of India, to introduce a separate route viz., Fully Accessible Route (FAR) for investment by non-residents in securities issued by the Government of India.”

“These directions shall come into effect from April 1, 2020.”

In another notification, the RBI said that it shall notify the government securities that shall be eligible for investment under the FAR.

“These securities will continue to be eligible for investment by residents. ‘Specified securities’, once so designated, shall remain eligible for investment under the FAR until maturity,” the notification said.

“… In addition, all new issuances of Government securities of 5-year, 10-year and 30-year tenors from the financial year 2020-21 will be eligible for investment under the FAR as ‘specified securities’. The Reserve Bank may add new tenors or change the tenors of new securities to be designated as ‘specified securities’ from time to time.”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in the Union Budget that NRIs will be allowed to invest in certain categories of G-secs.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will SAARC cooperation improve due to COVID19 crisis

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Specified G-secs to be opened for NRIs from April 1: #RBI - https://t.co/FQ9bZH3ufk Get your news featured use… https://t.co/RHkeRV1xxd
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 31, 2020, 5:44 am

Indian UN Assistant Secretary-General quits suddenly - https://t.co/H4rKSV0HAR Get your news featured use… https://t.co/NIOjV3TQQn
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 31, 2020, 5:40 am

RT @ANI: 24 people who were present at the Markaz building, Nizamuddin have tested positive for #Coronavirus, so far: Satyendar Jain, Delhi…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 31, 2020, 5:28 am

COVID-19: Hina Khan sketches India in lock and chain - https://t.co/dF7nFVZNQ4 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/caSwZvfzyX
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 31, 2020, 5:23 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.