Spicejet says 90 barred pilots to undergo re-training after DGCA slaps fine

Spicejet says 90 barred pilots to undergo re-training after DGCA slaps fine
June 06
15:32 2022
NEW DELHI: Low-cost airline SpiceJet said that 90 barred pilots will undergo re-training after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a Rs 10 lakh fine on the carrier.

The domestic aviation regulator had recently fined the carrier for training pilots on faulty simulators. The DGCA had barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from operating the Boeing 737 Max aircraft, and those pilots were subjected to retraining on 737 Max simulators.

In a statement, DGCA Director General Arun Kumar said: “For the moment, we have barred these pilots from flying Max and they have to retrain successfully for flying Max.

“Also, we will take strict action against those found responsible for the lapse.” At present, the airline has 650 pilots trained to operate the 737 Max aircraft. As per the advice of DGCA, the company restricted these 90 pilots from operating MAX aircraft, until these pilots undergo re-training to the satisfaction of the regulator, SpiceJet said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.

“This restriction does not impact the operations of MAX aircraft and the company has adequate trained pilots available for its operations. Basis the observation of DGCA these 90 pilots shall undergo re-training. DGCA has imposed penalty of Rs 10 lakh basis its audit observations,” the filing read.

 

Tags
DGCA Fine SpiceJetIATAInternational Air Transport Associationre-training DGCASpiceJetSpicejet AirlinesSpiceJet IndiaSpiceJet PilotsTravelTravel During CovidTravel In Covid Times
