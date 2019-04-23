Something went wrong with the connection!

SpiceJet to start 28 daily flights from April 26

SpiceJet to start 28 daily flights from April 26
April 23
16:35 2019
April 23
16:35 2019
NEW DELHI: SpiceJet said Tuesday it will start 28 daily flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities on its domestic network from April 26.

Cash-starved Jet Airways suspended operations last week and the government authorities are in the process of allocating the airport slots vacated by the full-service carrier to other airlines, including SpiceJet, amid efforts to increase capacity to meet peak season traffic.

SpiceJet said Tuesday the new flights from Mumbai are on the Mumbai-Jaipur-Mumbai, Mumbai-Amritsar-Mumbai, Mumbai-Mangalore-Mumbai and Mumbai-Coimbatore-Mumbai sectors.

Moreover, the budget carrier has also enhanced operations with additional frequencies from the city on the routes of Mumbai-Patna-Mumbai, Mumbai-Hyderabad-Mumbai and Mumbai-Kolkata-Mumbai.

“SpiceJet will also introduce two new frequencies each from Delhi to Patna and Bengaluru besides three additional frequencies on the Mumbai-Delhi-Mumbai sector,” SpiceJet said.

The new flights from Delhi to Mumbai and Bengaluru will operate from Terminal 2 and have a 4-digit flight number starting with 8.

Additionally, 4 digit flight numbers starting with 6 would be used for flights departing and arriving at Mumbai’s Terminal 2.

Shilpa Bhatia, chief sales and revenue officer of SpiceJet, said: We are happy to announce additional flights from Delhi and Mumbai. We hope these new flights will help minimise passenger inconvenience caused as a result of shortage of capacity in the Indian aviation market.”

SpiceJet has also announced a slew of new non-stop international flights from Mumbai to Hong Kong, Jeddah, Dubai, Colombo, Dhaka, Riyadh, Bangkok and Kathmandu from May-end.

It will deploy its Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft on all the routes. PTI

