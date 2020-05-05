Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

S'pore Minister sends message to migrant workers in Tamil, Bengali

May 05
2020
SINGAPORE: A Singapore Minister on Tuesday sent a video message to migrant workers, many who are Indian nationals, to assuage the concerns of those living in dormitories, who have been subjected to stringent measures and active testing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in Tamil, Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran explained the need to test them and their co-workers for COVID-19 and said that the Government has “undertaken numerous efforts to enhance the quality of food and facilities” within their dormitories, reports The Straits Times.

The video, with a second version dubbed in Bengali, was sent via WhatsApp to workers on Tuesday, the first day of the extended ‘circuit breaker’ or lockdown period slated to end on June 1. As of Monday, more than 5 per cent, or 16,383, of the 323,000 migrant workers living in dorms have tested positive for the virus, among whom many are Indian nationals.

Many workers remain quarantined in their rooms, while the stay-home notice period for work permit and S Pass holders in the construction sector has been extended by another two weeks to May 18.

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday confirmed 632 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the total count to 19,410. Among the new cases were nine Singaporeans and permanent residents, while migrant workers living in dormitories form the bulk of the remaining cases, reports The Straits Times.

The death toll stood at 18.

