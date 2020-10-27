As a vocational activity, sports betting has transformed the sporting landscape all over the world. It is a billion-dollar industry that not only funds most of the sporting activity but also dictates to governing bodies and sponsorship bosses the way in which sport should be run. An integral part of the success sports betting continues to enjoy is its global appeal and the instantaneous nature of being able to bet on sport as it unfolds.

Few countries have seen sports betting explode in recent times in the way India has embraced sports betting has transformed the sporting picture in the country.

With so many sports betting options available to punters, sports betting in India has never been a bigger deal.

Look Out for the Bookmaker Offers

All sportsbooks across the world are fighting for custom and offering promotions on Indian sporting events is commonplace.The sheer range of sports betting options in India can make choosing a bookmaker tricky but whichever one you punt for, be sure to use the bookmaker offers and free bets. Free bets come in many forms â€“ some companies will give you a free bet token â€“ helping you get your sports betting journey underway.

Bet365 call it free bet credits, that they give to new customers once they deposit their initial betting funds and open an account. Other sportsbooks give new players a risk free initial bet, that allows them to place their first bet â€“ safe in the knowledge that if it loses, they will get their stake refunded to them.

Whichever option you punt for, be sure to read the terms and conditions to help find the best bookmaker offers for you when betting within the Indian sports market. Here are the best Indian sports markets to bet on:

Cricket

Few sports are as confusing to the layman as cricket, but in India â€“ it is a religion. With its unique scoring structure, lengthy game periods and its habit of producing the unthinkable, cricket can become a minefield for some punters â€“ especially those who donâ€™t know the game inside out.

However, the number of possible scores and scenarios within any game of cricket gives bettors multiple opportunities to win big when cricket betting. Markets range from outright winner in the ante-post betting through to intricate bets such as which player will score the most runs, how the next wicket will fall and how many runs/wickets a particular player will take.

Exploring the cricket betting markets available in every match is always recommended and with so many options available, there are always chances to win â€“ regardless of your bank balance.

Kabaddi

A distinctly Indian game, Kabaddi captures the heart of the nation when played in many forms throughout the year. Getting to grips with the rules of Kabaddi is always suggested for any punter, as momentum tends to have a huge impact on the result of any game. The thrilling action is intense and in-play betting is no easy task, with the game ever-changing but betting on Kabaddi can be a thrilling vocation.

Football

Soccer/football has taken off within India in recent years, primarily fuelled by the increase in popularity of the English Premier League. Subsequently, leagues in Spain, Italy and Germany have made their mark on Indian culture too â€“ making football one of the most watched sports in the country.

In addition, the increase in popularity of the Indian Soccer League and leagues in China and Japan has seen the sport raise its profile significantly. Football betting is one of the most popular vocations for punters, with accumulator bets one of the most common betting forms.

Building a successful accumulator can yield significant sums of money whilst there are also plenty of football betting options available.

Comments

comments