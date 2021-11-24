Sports That Are Becoming More And More Popular In India

Sports are universally popular, but the sports that are played vary significantly from country to country. For example, in the United States, American soccer is considered a national game, while soccer is more widely played in the United Kingdom. India has been synonymous with cricket for many years, but they are starting to expand to other sports that are quickly gaining popularity. Here we take a look at some of the sports that are currently in the spotlight in India, and you can also bet on them at bet India.

Soccer

Soccer is the world’s most popular sport, invented in England around 1863. Soccer followers in India are growing, and Indians like to watch international matches of the English Premier League and Spanish La Liga. They have a lot of sports betting and soccer is one of the most common bets for gamblers. The Indian Super League was created to allow people to play the game, and they have eight teams in the country that started around 2014. There is also a second National Football League in India, which was first established in about 2007. Football is an excellent game because it is a non-contact game that is considered a better way to play sports in Indian culture.

Cricket

By far the most popular sport in India right now is cricket. It is played all over the country, and the international cricket team has played Test matches against top-ranked competitors around the world. They also host many cricket tournaments, and since it is considered a big part of Indian culture, it is played in most schools. This, of course, gives them an early chance to spot players with potential who may be able to take their cricket to a professional level in the future. Cricket has been played in the country since around 1792 when the very first cricket clubs in the country were formed.

Field Hockey

We tend to associate field hockey with school sports; however, there is a professional level of play worldwide. It has become incredibly popular in India. Fie hockey is an event in the Olympics, and the Indian team has won over eight gold medals. They have both a men’s and women’s team and are equally successful at attracting large crowds. The teams have a national league called the Hockey India League, which has its games and tournaments, and they also have an international team that participates in events on a global level. Field hockey is a fast-paced, non-contact sport played with a small ball and a curved stick. For player protection, different padding is available depending on the position, and all players can wear helmets.

American Soccer

Most of the sports currently popular in India are played with a ball and bat or racket in the case of field hockey, and all are strictly non-contact sports. They do, however, enjoy the English version of soccer, known in America as soccer. Some people have begun to recognize the appeal of American football, which in Britain is a bit more of a close contact sport, similar to rugby. There is more potential for injury, but a smaller group has started to enjoy the game and give it a new lease of life in India.

It is perhaps fair to say that it is more popular as a spectator sport at this time, as people enjoy the television broadcasts of the biggest tournaments that take place in the United States. Again, it is a popular addition with sports betting online bookmakers and popular with Indians. At this point, they don’t compete or participate at any significant level, but as popularity continues to grow, leagues will likely be formed. In general, there is not much international play in American football, but they may be able to play against some other countries.

Comments

comments