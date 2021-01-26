Sportspersons extend Republic Day wishes to fans and loved ones

NEW DELHI: The sports fraternity on Tuesday extended greetings to fans and loved ones on the occasion of India’s 72nd Republic Day.

Several sports personalities, from past and present, took to social media to extend their wishes.

India skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter and wrote: “The future depends on what we do today. Let’s be the strength of our nation and help it reach greater heights. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind.”

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar tweeted: “Wishing all of us a very happy #RepublicDay! May the timeless principles on which our great nation stands be our ever guiding light.”

“On the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, saluting every Indian who has strived to make our nation even better. Let us all be each other’s strength in these trying times #HappyRepublicDay2021 Love & light forever #JaiHind,” former India batsman Suresh Raina tweeted.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju celebrated the occasion by hoisting National Flag at his residence. “Begun #RepublicDay2021 celebration by hoisting National Flag at my residence early morning. I extend my best wishes to everyone on Republic Day,” the minister wrote while sharing a video.

India’s Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane, wrestler Bajrang Punia, and shuttler Saina Nehwal also extended their wishes.

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag wrote: “May the sun in his course visit no land more free, more happy, more lovely, more prosperous than our own Bharat. Earnest request to not throw away the flags after celebration. #HappyRepublicDay2021 Jai Hind.”

Republic Day is celebrated in India every year on January 26 to commemorate the day the Constitution of the nation came into effect. Though we gained independence on August 15, 1947, nascent India did not have its own laws and they were drafted and finally adopted in the year 1950. (ANI)

Comments

comments