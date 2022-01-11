India Post News Paper

Squid Game’s Oh Young-soo wins Golden Globe best-supporting actor award

January 11
12:01 2022
SEOUL: Netflix series ‘Squid Game’s actor Oh Young-soo (78) has won the Best Supporting Actor award in the US Golden Globe Awards for the first time as a Korean actor. Lee Jung-jae (50), who was nominated for the Best Actor award, failed to win the award.

At the 79th Golden Globe Awards held at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on the 9th (local time), Oh Young-soo won the best-supporting actor award, beating ‘The Morning Show’s Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass, ‘Succession’s Kieran Culkin, and ‘Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein. The Golden Globe Awards is one of the most prestigious TV series and movie awards ceremonies in the US.

Oh Young-soo and Lee Jung-jae are the first Korean actors to be nominated for the Golden Globe Awards for actors and actress category, and it is also the first time that Korean actors received the award. Although Korean-American actresses Sandra Oh and Awkwafina previously received the best-supporting actress awards, the Korean nationality actor had never won.

Oh Young-soo said on Netflix, “When I heard the news of the award, I told myself that ‘I am such a good guy’ for the first time in my life. Korea is no more in the world, but now, the world is in Korea. With Korean spirit and tradition, and love for my family, I really appreciate all of you.” He also added, “I wish that you live such a beautiful life.” (ANI/Global Economic) 

