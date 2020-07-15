India Post News Paper

Squirrel tests positive for bubonic plague in US

July 15
11:47 2020
WASHINGTON: A squirrel tested positive for bubonic plague in Colorado, prompting the US state to issue a health warning, the media reported.

The squirrel infection was reported in the town of Morrison, Jefferson County, about 27 km southwest of the state capital Denver, after another case was earlier confirmed in the Broomfield county, reports Xinhua news agency.

Media reports on Monday said Colorado issued a health warning after the newly confirmed infection, citing an increased amount of reported plague activity in the state. According to local health officials, cats are in particular susceptible to the fatal bacterial disease spread by fleas living on wild rodents.

Humans can get infected through infected animals or bites by infected fleas. Symptoms of bubonic plague include high fever, chills, headache and nausea, among others, occurring within a week after exposure.

