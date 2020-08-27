Sri Ashta Lakshmi Temple creates Guinness record
Sri AshtaLakshmi temple San Mateo under the management of SHIVA a 501 3 C non profit organization has created a unique Guinness world record recently- bringing together people from across the world under one platform and chant a powerful prayer for the uplifting of Hindus and general welfare of the community.
This initiative was started by Pandit Viswaprasad Kristipati. Sowbaghya Lakshmi deeksha was initiated for 41 days and people joined the zoom call and actively participated. On the day of Guinness record attempt around 164 people joined the call and chanted the mantra simultaneously.
Pandit Sri Viswaprasad Krishtipati hails from Venkatagiri, AP India. He started Veda adhyayanam at the tender age of 8 from his father Late Sri Kristipati Subbaramaiah.
He also learnt Jyotisham from Sri J.V.S Sasthrigaru. He holds a B.Com and has MA in Astrology. He started his career as Priest in 1994 at Sri Shirdi Sai Baba temple, Venkatagiri. He then served at Sri Kalahastheeswara Swamy temple, years 2004 – 2012, before moving to USA. He served at Hindu temple at Fremont from 2012 to 2018.