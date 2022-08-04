India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Parama Pujya Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji is the Founder Pontiï¬€ of Avadhoota Datta Peetham (www.dattapeetham.org) at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashrama in Mysuru, India.

Sri Swamiji is a renowned religious and spiritual leader and is considered a divine guide who promotes the ancient Vedic traditions. Sri Swamiji is currently on a tour of the US (His 162nd world tour) and will bless devotees in various US locations, and will conclude his US tour with a visit to the Trinity Datta Yoga Center (TDYC) in Carpentersville, a Chicago suburb.

Sri Swamiji first visited the Chicagoland area in 1990 and since then, has blessed His devotees with several more visits. Trinity Datta Yoga Center (TDYC) is an US branch of the AvadhootaDatta Peetham, Mysuru and the new center in Carpentersville was inaugurated in August 2020.

With guidance from Sri Swamiji, the Chicago center focuses on three key pillars: Vedanta, Nada and Yoga and the Chicago devotees have set up many opportunities to carry out Sri Swamijiâ€™s divine vision by offering various classes and activities for children and adults.

Sri Swamiji will visit Trinity Datta Yoga Center from August 16th â€“ 21st, 2022. During His visit to the Chicagoland area, Sri Swamiji will do Prathishta of Lord Dattatreya and Anaghadevimurtis on Krishna Janmashtami day on 19th August 2022 at the TDYC Center. Visit the https://trinitydyc.org/kumbhabhishekam-2022/ webpage for details regarding Sri Swamijiâ€™s Chicago visit, to register for various events or sponsorships.

Trinity Datta Yoga Center is located at 225 S. Kennedy Drive, Carpentersville, IL 60110. Queries? Please send an email to [email protected]

Comments

comments