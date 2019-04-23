Sri Lanka capital on high alert following reports of explosives-laden van

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka on Tuesday placed all police stations in Colombo on high alert as police were hunting for an unidentified container truck and a van, believed to be carrying explosives.

A warning issued by the Director of Security at the Colombo Harbour said intelligence had found information that an unidentified container truck and a van carrying a potential explosive device was heading towards Colombo.

Search operations are currently underway at the Colombo Harbour for the potential threat.

The alert came as the island nation observed a day of national mourning for over 320 people killed in a series on blasts on Easter Sunday.a

