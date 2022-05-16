India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Sri Lanka to impose 9-hour curfew from 8 pm today amid raging violence

Sri Lanka to impose 9-hour curfew from 8 pm today amid raging violence
May 16
18:08 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan government will impose a curfew from 8 pm on Monday till 5 am Tuesday, local media reported on Monday.

This comes a day after Sri Lankan announced that more than 200 people were arrested on various charges, including violation of curfew, attacking the public and causing damages to public and private properties since Monday.
As the authorities try to bring order back to the island nation, some 230 people were arrested, including 68 who were remanded, Sri Lanka’s Daily Mirror newspaper reported.

On Sunday, newly-appointed Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he will provide a full explanation of the financial crisis faced by the island nation on Monday.

Ranil was appointed Prime Minister this week with a promise to rejuvenate the crippling Sri Lankan economy. He has invited opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and his party to form a non-partisan government that goes beyond traditional parliamentary politics.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Wickremesinghe said there is a lot to be “done and undone” amid the unprecedented economic crisis in the country, which requires his government to prioritize matters.

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has been accused of mismanaging the nation’s economy, appointed four ministers to the new cabinet after United National Party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as country’s prime minister on Thursday.

More ministers are expected to be appointed as the President and Prime Minister are urging all political parties to join hands to form a national government to tackle the ongoing political and economic instability in the country. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Tags
Debt Tarp Sri LankaInternational Monetary FundMahinda RajapaksaSri LankaSri Lanka CrisisSri Lanka CurrencySri Lanka Economic CrisisSri Lanka Financial CrisisSri Lanka India RelationsSri Lanka NewsSri Lanka's economySri Lankan PMworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – May 13th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – ACVOTE.ORG

ACVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.