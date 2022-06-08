Pakistan bans weddings after 10 pm in Islamabad ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government has banned wedding ceremonies after 10 p.m. in Islamabad, media reported. The ban will be implemented from today. According to sources, the restriction is being implemented on the...

Sri Lankan PM meets IMF official on economic instability COLOMBO: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe discussed with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva over the country’s economic crisis, the prime minister’s office said in a...

BRICS countries pledge to deepen cooperation on intelligent customs BEIJING: Customs authorities of BRICS countries vowed to deepen cooperation on intelligent customs at a virtual meeting, media reported. Customs cooperation between BRICS countries has seen fruitful results since the...

Indian-origin MPs likely to vote for Boris Johnson in confidence motion LONDON: With voting scheduled for between 10.30 p.m. and 12.30 a.m. (IST) on Monday, how will Indian origin MPs in Britain’s ruling Conservative party cast their ballots in a no...

Fan asks Kartik Aryan for Rs 500 in exchange of praise, actor’s response leaves him speechless MUMBAI: Riding high on the success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, actor Kartik Aaryan never fails to impress fans with his witty response and down to earth attitude. Recently, Kartik held...

Sonakshi Sinha funny response to wedding rumors with Zaheer Iqbal MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who turned 35 on June 2 this year, recently made headlines for making her alleged relationship with actor Zaheer Iqbal official on Instagram. Zaheer, who...

Central agencies ‘seriously’ looking into Al-Qaeda suicide attack threat NEW DELHI: Central agencies are “seriously” looking into the threat letter sent by terror outfit Al-Qaeda regarding suicide attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat to “fight for the...

Oscar-winning actor McConaughey makes emotional plea for gun legislation at White House WASHINGTON: Oscar-winning actor, Matthew McConaughey delivered a moving and powerful address at the White House briefing on Wednesday as he underlined the need for “responsible” gun legislation. McConnaughey is a...

India sees nearly 41 pc jump in COVID cases, logs 5,233 new infections NEW DELHI: India witnessed a leap of nearly 41 per cent in the daily COVID cases on Wednesday as the country logged 5,233 new infections in the last 24 hours,...

India-Qatar ties taken to next level since PM Modi motivated ‘Look West’ policy: VP Naidu DOHA: During his last leg of a three-nation tour, Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu addressed the members of the Indian diaspora in Doha on Monday. “India-Qatar ties have progressed since...

Gupta brothers, linked to graft against ex-South African Prez Zuma, held in UAE CAPE TOWN: The South African government has said that the law enforcement authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have arrested Rajesh Gupta and Atul Gupta of the Gupta family,...

Spicejet says 90 barred pilots to undergo re-training after DGCA slaps fine NEW DELHI: Low-cost airline SpiceJet said that 90 barred pilots will undergo re-training after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a Rs 10 lakh fine on the carrier....

Climate change turning snow covered white Alps green LONDON: The satellite imagery of the European Alps spanning the past 38 years shows that climate change is driving a decline in snow cover and increase in plant productivity, a...

Say yes to adventures with these life insurance plans! While you are taking all necessary steps to meet your family members’ emotional requirements, it is as crucial to consider their financial needs. A life insurance policy provides for your...

Sikh should learn use of modern weapon: Akal Takht Jathedar AMRITSAR: Expressing concern over rise in Christianity and drug abuse in Punjab, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, during his customary address on Monday to the Sikh community from the...

‘Unwarranted and narrow-minded’, India refutes OIC comments NEW DELHI: India on Monday slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for making comments on the internal affairs of the country, terming them ‘unwarranted and narrow-minded’. The Ministry of...

ITBP creates record, practices yoga at 22,850 feet NEW DELHI: The Indo- Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) mountaineers practised yoga at an altitude of 22,850 feet in the Uttarakhand Himalayas amid the snow conditions. The ITBP mountaineers were on...

Kriti Sanon shares her ‘success picture’ after winning ‘Best Actress’ award at IIFA 2022 MUMBAI: Actor Kriti Sanon, who was honoured with the ‘Best Actress’ award at the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) recently took to social media to...

Here’s a list of Iconic dialogues from ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ MUMBAI: The historical action drama ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ directed by and produced by Yash Raj Films has hit the theatres on June 3, 2022. The film is based on the life...