India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Sri Lankan President to appoint new Cabinet amid anti-government protests

Sri Lankan President to appoint new Cabinet amid anti-government protests
April 18
12:01 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

COLOMBO: Amid the ongoing anti-government protests in Sri Lanka following the economic and political crisis, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is all set to draft fresh blood in the council of ministers in the island nation while it has been learnt that the size of the Cabinet would remain small to ensure smooth functioning of the government.

CricEx Khelo Aur Jeeto - Play Now

The swearing-in of the ministers would be taking place today amid spiralling protests against the government. “New cabinet is to be sworn in today. President and PM (Mahinda Rajapaksa) to continue. Some new and young faces will be taken in as Cabinet ministers,” a ruling party MP told ANI.

Sources also told ANI that in the recent meeting, the “President told the members of his political alliance to constitute a limited Cabinet to run the government”. The entire Sri Lankan Cabinet resigned in the first week of April due to massive anti-government protests. An opposition party in Sri Lanka opposed the decision of the President to appoint a new Cabinet with inexperienced ministers. President is, incidentally, constituting a new Cabinet seemingly under the pressure of the protesters in the country and also ahead of the Parliament session.

Sri Lankan Parliament is going to meet on April 19 with new Cabinet ministers while the Opposition is likely to step up pressure on the back of the mounting protests.

In the last Parliament session, ruling party MPs had said, “President is not going to resign from his post before completing his tenure.” Sri Lanka is facing a foreign exchange shortage, which has affected its capacity to import food and fuel. The shortage of essential goods forced Sri Lanka to seek assistance from friendly countries.

The economic situation has led to huge protests with demands for the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Earlier, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in a special address to the nation had requested people to remain patient and stop taking to the streets in order to enable the government to resolve the situation. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
Chinese Debt TrapDebt Tarp Sri LankaInternational Monetary FundSri LankaSri Lanka CrisisSri Lanka CurrencySri Lanka Economic CrisisSri Lanka Financial CrisisSri Lanka India RelationsSri Lanka NewsSri Lanka's economyworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 08th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

SHOWFEST – ARIJIT SINGH LIVE 2022

Show Fest Arijit Singh

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.