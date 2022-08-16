India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Sri Lankan young celebrities extend greetings to India on 76th Independence Day

Sri Lankan young celebrities extend greetings to India on 76th Independence Day
August 16
11:41 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

COLOMBO: As India celebrated its 76th Independence Day on Monday, several young celebrities from Sri Lanka extended their warm greetings to the nation.

A video was posted on Youth Celebrity Forum’s YouTube account in which young musicians, actors and filmmakers from Sri Lanka could be seen marking the 75 years of India’s independence by hailing the relationship between the two counties.

“We together fought against the British empire for our freedom and we won. I feel we (Sri Lanka and India) are one, we share the same roots, same culture and we are connected in all ways. We share the same spiritual brotherhood. Freedom is something we had to fight for and the time has come to celebrate the fact that we still have our freedom and we should never let go of it,” singer-actor Devnaka Porage said.

Musician Hashini Wedanda thanked India for always supporting Sri Lanka. “India and Sri Lanka are connected, We are forever grateful that you have our back…Wishing you a very happy Independence Day,” she said.

Hailing the ties between Sri Lanka and India, singer Ishini Thamodya Jayathilake said, “India holds an important relationship with mother Sri Lanka. India, a very happy Independence Day.”

For the unversed, India is becoming a stronger and more mutually beneficial partner to Sri Lanka. Apart from assistance during the pandemic and fertilizer chaos, India has also donated basic products for the island nation. India in the last several months, has provided assistance on several fronts to the island nation to tide over its economic crisis.

Assistance from India in the last few months has been given to Sri Lanka in the form of; a USD 500 million oil line of credit; USD 1 billion lines of credit for essentials to be imported from India under negotiation; Currency swap of USD 400 million; Deferral of USD 515 million under Asian Clearance Union; 40,000 MT of fuel on credit; 100,000 Rapid Antigen Test kits and supply of 1,000 tons of liquid medical oxygen.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has been suffering a diesel shortage since February, which led to hours of daily power cuts. At present, Sri Lanka is struggling with acute food and electricity shortages, forcing the country to seek help from its neighbours.

India under its ‘Neighbourhood First‘ policy, has always come forward to help the debt-ridden island country. Recently, India has extended 8 Lines of Credit (LOCs) to Sri Lanka amounting to USD 1,850.64 million in the past 10 years. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Tags
76th Independence DayBJPIndependence Day 2022India SRi Lanka RelationsIndiaFightsCoronaIndian Independence DayNarendraModipoliticalSri Lanka India Ties
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – August 12th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Rangbaaz

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SKY RIVER CASINOS

SkyRiver Casinos Opening Soon Near You

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES

Blue Mountain Communities 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Sports

SevenJackpots helps Indian gamblers choose the bestÂ online casino India. Our team has reviewed Indias most popular online casinos and written independent casino reviews, that help users pick, a trustworthy and safe casino to play at.

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.