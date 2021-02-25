Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Talks on “Rethinking Education – A journey through Inner transformation”

India Post News Service

MUMBAI: Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabuddhe Chairman, All India Council For Technical Deduction (AICTE) welcomed Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for interactive dialogue on the topic “Rethinking Education – A journey through Inner transformation”.

The session was full of insights about how we can inculcate the human values among ourselves in today’s world without losing out on the knowledge and application about rapid advancement in Science and Technology like AI,IoT .The session also highlighted the importance of inner transformation through the technique bestowed by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar like Sudarshan Kriya, Meditation which can help us handle our stress and anxiety in the present environment and remain happy, calm and full of compassion.

Chairman Prof Anil said that lot of anxieties and conflicts are happening in and out of the country because of pandemic and that journey towards humanity seems to be the solution. In ancient times our country had Gurukulasystem through which students were trained in philosophy, mathematics, along with knowledge about science and outside world. No doubt because of the industrial revolution, lot of progress happened in science and technology, development of gadgets for entertainment and to make life luxurious but the very essence of education i.e. holistic human being is lacking.

He stressed how the meditation, sudarshan kriya have benefitted humanity.He highlighted various initiatives of AICTE like Examination reforms, Innovation Council, Smart India Hackathon,student induction program, universal human values program, Indian Knowledge system. He further highlighted that in the times of Covid, AICTE didn’t stop and we have trained more than 1 lakh faculty members in emerging areas.

“We got introduced to Art of Living Session through volunteers three years ago in AICTE and got to know about Sudarshan Kriya, Meditation and the outcome have been tremendous on AICTE family as it increased our efficiency in work and taught us how to keep harmony among ourselves,”saidProf M.P. Poonia, Vice Chairman, AICTE. He also told that Corona pandemic didn’t had muchadverse effect on our well-being because of strong culture of family values, traditions and culture prevalent in our society.

Prof. Rajive Kumar, SecretaryAICTE asked Sri Sri that in the times of pandemic, how can spirituality make our faculty members and students come out of the trauma and whether happiness and sadness exist only in the state of our mind or is it something else.

Guruji replied that faith and devotion towards higher power and feeling of seva (service) is of paramount importance in today’s world.

Dr. Ravindra Kumar Soni, Director, ATAL Academies expressed that ATAL FDP is world’s largest faculty development program. He further mentioned that ATAL Academy is also conducting FDPs in life skill managements long with emerging areas.

Vote of thanks was proposed by Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Regional officer in which stressed about the need of guru-shisya tradition. Other high-ranking officials present from AICTE apart from above were Rajesh Kakde Advisor-I, and Dr. Girdhari Lal Garg Asst. Director.

The event can be seen online at :

Comments

comments