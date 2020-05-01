Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

SRK: Rishi Kapoor’s ‘ashirwaad’ made me who I am today

SRK: Rishi Kapoor’s ‘ashirwaad’ made me who I am today
May 01
11:56 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who made his Bollywood debut alongside Rishi Kapoor in the 1992 film “Deewana”, feels the late actors blessings helped him scale greater heights.

“As a young man entering the daunting world of films, I was insecure about the way I looked and afraid that I was not talented enough. The thought of failing meant nothing though, because even if I failed, I would have worked with the greatest actor I knew of – Rishi Sahib,” SRK tweeted.

“On the first day of the shoot, he sat for my scene to finish after pack up, then with that famously radiant smile on his face he said “yaar tujhme energy bahut hair. That day in my head I became an actor! Few months ago I met him and thanked him for accepting me in that movie, he had no idea how he had encouraged me,” he added.

Shah Rukh also mentioned how badly he will miss Rishi Kapoor’s gesture of patting his head every time the two met.

“Few men have the capacity for grace as he did, fewer still have the large heartedness of feeling genuine happiness for the success of others. I will miss him for many things, but more than all of them, I will miss him for his gentle pat on my head every time we met. I will keep it in my heart always, as the ‘Ashirwaad’ that made me who I am today. Will miss you Sir, with love, gratitude and immense respect…forever,” Shah Rukh wrote.

Along with the post, he also shared a still from “Deewana”. Apart from “Deewana”, SRK also shared screen space with Rishi Kapoor in a relatively unknown film of 1995 called “Jaadu”, besides the 2012 release, “Jab Tak Hai Jaan”.

Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 in Mumbai on Thursday. He was battling leukemia for the past two years.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Will US Take action against China in South China Sea?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @filmfare: Bollywood stars send some love to birthday girl @AnushkaSharma on social media. #HappyBirthdayAnushkaSharma https://t.co/pP
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 1, 2020, 8:47 am

RT @TimesNow: NASA on Thursday selected space firms SpaceX, Blue Origin and Dynetics to build lunar landing systems that can carry astronau…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 1, 2020, 8:47 am

A Cup Of Nature - https://t.co/Iao0kCc7aw Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #ACupOfNature #ChandniTripathi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 1, 2020, 8:37 am

Funds raised for #India ... - https://t.co/FowwIdGfSd Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/NzaartlLiV
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 1, 2020, 8:35 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.