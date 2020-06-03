India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

SRK’s foundation offers financial aid to Muzaffarpur station child

SRK’s foundation offers financial aid to Muzaffarpur station child
June 03
11:42 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Recently, a video of a toddler pulling the shroud from the dead body of her mother at Bihar’s Muzaffarpur railway station had gone viral, highlighting the tragedy of migrant workers returning to their native places. Shah Rukh Khans Meer Foundation has now come forward, offering help and financial support to the child.

“#MeerFoundation is thankful to all who helped us reach this child, whose heart-wrenching video of trying to wake his mother disturbed all. We are now supporting him and he is under his grandfather’s care,” the foundation announced in a statement.

Shah Rukh has also been helping many others in need during these tough times. Recently, when West Bengal was severely affected by the cyclone Amphan, Shah Rukh along with wife Gauri Khan reached out to victims along with IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

The actor’s group of companies, Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX, also announced several initiatives to support the efforts of the government in its COVID-19 fight. The actor also provided 25,000 PPE kits to the medical workers in Maharashtra who are fighting to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should americans stop buying China-Made products?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Has #India messed up on its human capital amid lockdown? - https://t.co/1oFpi3hGoP Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/Vd2D3zBZNl
    h J R

    - June 3, 2020, 12:47 pm

    After becoming part of G7 meet ... - https://t.co/MXmqSCSFSJ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/ZHCgoSBlLz
    h J R

    - June 3, 2020, 12:43 pm

    #India already called Bharat in the Constitution: #SC - https://t.co/wI7KJltQ4l Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/d2DkpLfmL6
    h J R

    - June 3, 2020, 12:39 pm

    Mallya to be flown, lodged in ... - https://t.co/wPz0CuQ2rY Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/0KYqXPVSc0
    h J R

    - June 3, 2020, 12:36 pm

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.