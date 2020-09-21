India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

SSR case: CBI, AIIMS medical board to meet on Tuesday

SSR case: CBI, AIIMS medical board to meet on Tuesday
September 21
11:05 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The AIIMS medical board will hold a meeting with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Tuesday to discuss the findings of the probe done by the agency and the CFSL teams that went to Mumbai, and then decide on the next course of action, sources said on Monday.

According to CBI sources, the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic team will meet the agency’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) team members at its headquarters in south Delhi’s Lodhi road area.

The source said that after studying the report of the CFSL and the CBI’s SIT, the AIIMS medical board will share its final conclusion on whether there was any foul play in the death of the late actor. The source said that the agency will also share its findings with the AIIMS forensic team and then decide on the next course of action.

After taking over the case of Sushant’s death on August 6, the CBI team had roped in the AIIMS forensic team for its assistance in studying the autopsy report prepared by the Cooper Hospital, the crime scene recreation and to guide the federal agency if there was any foul play in his death. The AIIMS forensic team headed by Dr. Sudhir Gupta formed a medical board and the team also visited the Bandra flat of Sushant and recreated the crime scene.

The AIIMS team was also assisted by Sushant’s sister Mitu Singh and late actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani and personal staff Dipesh Sawant, Neeraj Singh and Keshav Bachne. Earlier, AIIMS sources have said that the forensic team is in the process of perusal of case after due medical board meeting and subsequent meeting with the CBI. The AIIMS source said a medical board opinion will be given to the CBI which will be totally “conclusive” without any confusion or doubts.

The AIIMS source also said that the CFSL findings and the CBI investigation findings have to be studied before giving a final medical opinion. The CBI team had gone to Mumbai along with the forensic team on August 20, a day after the Supreme Court gave its nod to the CBI probe into the death of the late actor. The team has stayed in Mumbai for almost a month.

The CBI team during its stay in Mumbai recorded the statements of Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, his house manager Samuel Miranda, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, former celebrity manager Shruti Modi, talent manager Jaya Saha, personal staff Neeraj Singh, Keshav Bachne, Dipesh Sawant and several others.

The CBI team also recorded the statement of Sushant’s sister Mitu Singh in Mumbai, and his father K. K. Singh and elder sister Rani Singh in Delhi. The CBI’s SIT also visited Sushant Singh’s flat and the Cooper Hospital several times. His autopsy was done in the Cooper Hospital.

The team also visited the Waterstone resort, where Sushant stayed for many months. Besides CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are also probing the death of Sushant. The NCB has arrested Rhea, Showik, Miranda, Sawant and several others in the drug related case.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is the Corona Virus a 'Bio Weapon' Deveoped By China?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    SC on Shaheen Bagh: Right to ... - https://t.co/89iqKxnb9J Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BarCouncilOfIndia #BCI #ChiefJusticeOfIndia #CJI #ContemptOfCourt #DelhiBarCouncil #IndianJudiciary #LawyerBhushan #Political #PrashantBhushan #PrashantBhushanCase #Rs1Fine
    h J R

    - September 21, 2020, 11:56 am

    Chinese spy racket: Journo Rajeev Sharma sent to ... - https://t.co/tviBdOgGQG Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #BorderAreas #ChineseSpyRacket #ChineseArmy #GalwanValley #GlobalTimes #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IndiaChinaHeat #IndianArmy #LAC #Ladakh #MilitaryTalks
    h J R

    - September 21, 2020, 11:08 am

    2 Hyderabad #Amazon ex-workers ... - https://t.co/GS3QYaUXPv Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #NRI
    h J R

    - September 21, 2020, 6:08 am

    #IPL 13: #Dhoni prefers players who are ... - https://t.co/g4hIjvTO3M Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #BCCI #ChennaiSuperKings #Coronavirus #CSK #DeepakChahar #DeepakChahar #HardikPandya #IndianPremierLeague #IPLbetting #IPLIndiaBudget #IPLinUAE #IPLNews
    h J R

    - September 21, 2020, 5:41 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.