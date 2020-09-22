India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

SSR case: NCB summons Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma

SSR case: NCB summons Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma
September 22
12:38 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Widening its probe into the drug’s connection in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the NCB has summoned Karishma Prakash, the manager of actor Deepika Padukone, and Dhruv Chitgopekar, CEO of the Kwan talent management agency for questioning.

A top Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official related to the probe said, “We have summoned Prakash, who works as a manager at Kwan and its CEO Dhruv”. The official said that they have been summoned as some whatsApp chats showed they were allegedly involved in the drug case.

The development comes a day after the NCB officials said they will be issuing summons to Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simone Kambhatta this week for questioning in connection with its probe.

Besides Prakash and Dhruv, the NCB has also summoned Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha for more questioning. The duo was questioned for over five hours on Monday by the NCB officials here. The NCB has already arrested Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Dipesh Sawant and over 15 others in the case so far.

Later in the day, the NCB will move the Special Court to seek a day’s custody for Showik and Sawant, to connect the dots with some new facts that have emerged in the case during the investigation. The NCB has registered a case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the alleged drug chats of Showik, Miranda and several others came to the fore.

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra’s Mont Blanc apartment on June 14. Besides the CBI and the ED, NCB is the third agency to probe into the death case of Sushant.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is the Corona Virus a 'Bio Weapon' Deveoped By China?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #Sikh man assaulted in ... - https://t.co/3astkPovA7 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Berkshire #BritishSikh #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
    h J R

    - September 22, 2020, 10:10 am

    Pak kills Sikhs, but funds, fuels Khalistani ... - https://t.co/SNJleGB2QK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Abductions #Canada #ImranKhan #IslamicRepublic #Khalistan #KhalistaniTerror #KhalistaniTerrorist #Killings #Pakistan #PakistaniGovt #Rapes #SikhismInDanger
    h J R

    - September 22, 2020, 10:04 am

    India threatens military aggression against ... - https://t.co/aBlfrVY1s3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #BorderAreas #CCP #ChineseArmy #GalwanValley #GlobalTimes #ImranKhan #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IndiaChinaHeat #IndianArmy #Kashmir #LAC #Ladakh #MilitaryTalks
    h J R

    - September 22, 2020, 10:00 am

    @tandon4congress: Dr. Romesh Japra Ji is a great Indian American and one of our living icons, who has dedicated his life to humanity's service worldwide. Last 41 years of community service to everyone. @A4HindusPAC @HinduAmericans @rkjapra @Judhajit_S @BayAreaGOP @GOPLeader @HinduDharma1 https://t.co/LfayBwXMpz
    h J R

    - September 22, 2020, 8:56 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.