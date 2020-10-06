SSR sister on AIIMS suicide theory: U-Turn must be explained MUMBAI: With All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) ruling out a murder angle in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Monday reacted...

India’s daily Covid spike lowest since August NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday reported 61,267 fresh infections of the novel Coronavirus, taking the case tally to 66,85,082, health officials said. This is the lowest daily spike since August....

Trump’s spokesperson latest in inner circle to test Covid positive NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump’s spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany on Monday became the latest person in his inner circle to test positive for Covid-19. McEnany tweeted that she tested positive...

‘First and final warning for 2020’: Ashwin on Mankading DUBAI: Delhi Capitals’ spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday said that he has issued first and final warning to all the batsmen and now he should not be blamed if he...

IPL 13: Next four games will make or break our tournament, says Simon Katich DUBAI: After stumbling to a 59-run defeat against Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach Simon Katich said that the next eight days will make or break the side’s...

Russia, France, U.S. call for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh region MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday called for a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Russian...

US Senate Panel To Start Nomination Hearing For US Supreme Court Pick Barrett October 12 WASHINGTON DC: The US Senate Judiciary Committee will begin the hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on October 12, a notice revealed on Monday. “The Senate Committee on...

One person killed, 590 injured in clashes in Kyrgyzstan BISHKEK: The number of people injured in clashes in Kyrgyzstan increased to 590 and one person has died, the country’s Health Ministry told Sputnik. “According to the data at 8:00...

IPL betting: Five people including a hotel manager arrested in Meerut MEERUT: Five people including a hotel manager have been arrested from a hotel for their alleged involvement in betting in the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches here in the Civil...

With spike of 61,267 cases, India’s COVID-19 count reaches 66,85,083 NEW DELHI: With a spike of 61,267 new cases and 884 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count on Tuesday reached 66,85,083, according to the Ministry of Health...

BJP’s opponents trying to lay foundation for caste, communal riots with international funding: Yogi Adityanath LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused the BJP’s political opponents of attempting to conspire against it by “trying to lay a foundation for caste and communal...

Piyush Goyal holds discussions with top leadership of coal and power sector NEW DELHI: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday held a meeting with the top leaders of the coal and power sector to ensure consolidation of the coal business of Railways...

MEA calls UN official’s remark on violence against women in India as ‘unwarranted and unnecessary’ NEW DELHI: India on Monday termed the UN Resident Coordinator’s statement regarding recent cases of violence against women as “unwarranted.” The Ministry of External Affairs criticized United Nations official for...

India sees China digging in for winter in eastern Ladakh: IAF Chief New Delhi: India sees China digging in for the winter along the disputed border in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Monday. The...

China can’t get better of us in any conflict scenario: IAF Chief New Delhi: China can never get the better of us in any conflict scenario, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria said on Monday. He also said that...

Saudi asks citizens to boycott Turkey, Israel asks NATO to rein in Erdogan NEW DELHI/TEL AVIV: Saudi Arabia has asked its citizens to boycott everything Turkish after Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Arab countries of destabilising the region. Israel, which generally avoids...

4,000 Sharjah students paid eco-friendly tribute to Gandhi SHARJAH: In an eco-friendly tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary, more than 4,000 students of Sharjah Indian School made his iconic round-framed glasses with recycled paper, used...

Priti Patel attacks ‘lefty lawyers’, human rights ‘do-gooders’ LONDON: In a speech to the ruling Conservative Party’s virtual conference, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel attacked human rights “do-gooders” and “lefty lawyers”, claiming they were united with people-smuggling gangs...

Best 1st half for Nifty in the last decade NEW DELHI: The first half of financial year 2021, April-September, has turned out to be the best first half for Nifty in the last decade, aided by low base post...