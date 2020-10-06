India Post News Paper

SSR sister on AIIMS suicide theory: U-Turn must be explained

SSR sister on AIIMS suicide theory: U-Turn must be explained
October 06
11:32 2020
MUMBAI: With All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) ruling out a murder angle in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Monday reacted sharply to what she claimed was a U-Turn on the part of the medical institute.

“This kind of U-Turn must be explained!! WHY??” wrote Shweta on her verified Instagram account, along with the screenshot of a news channel report. Shweta tagged her post with #SushantConspiracyExposed and #SushantAIIMSTape.

Earlier in the day, Shweta had posted a throwback picture of Sushant meditating, with the Kedarnath Temple in the backdrop.

“Har Har Mahadev! We believe in you God! #AllEyesOnCBI” she had captioned the image.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 in Mumbai. While Mumbai Police initially concluded the actor had committed suicide, the case was subsequently taken up by CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau.

