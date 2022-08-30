St Louis Bal Vihar celebrated India Day

India Post News Service

ST LOUIS: In partnership with India Association of St. Louis and Mahatma Gandhi Center, Bal Vihar of St. Louis participated in Indiaâ€™s 75th Independence Day Celebration on August 14, 2022 at the Mahatma Gandhi Center.

The day started with hoisting of flags for the United States of American and India by the community leaders. This was followed by rendition of national anthems for both the countries. Bal Vihar families joined other groups in singing national anthems.

Dr. Vijaykumar Buddhiraju of MGC organized and led the event. Keynote address was delivered by Dr. Sudhir Brahmbhatt, president and founder of Center of Indian Cultural Education a.k.a. Bal Vihar of St. Louis.

With all the injustices and violence that India faced during the British rule India never thought to give up. India has had a unique approach to use non-violence as a deterrent force to fight violence that makes it difference than other countries.

Dr. Brahmbhatt mentioned that Indiaâ€™s father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who spearheaded the nationalist movement, paved way for us to walk on the path of truth and non-violence. India is known as a melting pot of cultures and traditions and the people of India hold a shared equanimity themselves which preserves humanity.

For years, our courageous heroes fought valiantly to ensure that future generations might live in freedom and dignity. Letâ€™s salute the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and soldiers who made us realize the dream of an independent and unified India. Justice, liberty, Unity, Equity, and Fraternityâ€¦May India weave a better future and embellish it with high hopes, growth, and positivity.

The keynote address was followed by Bal Vihar Youths: Diya Patel, Uma Misra, Tarini Karnati & Aditya Gunturu, each giving speeches on Indiaâ€™s 75th Independence Day. The event ended with an instrumental performance of â€˜Jana Gana Manaâ€™ from India Association and Bal Vihar youth groups.

Young children enjoyed presenting Indiaâ€™s history and culture. Center for Indian Cultural Education – Bal Vihar of St. Louis is a cultural school designed to promote, instill, and foster Indian culture in children ages 5 to 18 since 1992. Bal Vihar encourages the youth group (ages 13 and above) to participate in activities that promote respect and understanding of different cultures and religions. Bal Vihar has been in existence since 1992 and its current enrollment is over 250 students. Our website is www.balvihar-stlouis.com.

