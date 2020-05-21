St Louis Balvihar Honors Unsung Heroes During The Pandemicâ€¨

Raj Iyer

LOUIS, MO: Bal Vihar in St Louis, MO, with its staff and students have been active even during the current Covid 19 turmoil with their commitment through online learning and yoga sessions.

Its service team came up with a wonderful idea to honor its heroes â€“in Healthcare, who work behind the scene tirelessly since the beginning of the year to make sure the pandemic is as best contained as possible.

Bal Vihar Students and Parents decided to bring smileson St. Louis, MO based healthcare workersâ€™ faces. With the first round efforts generating a lot of interest and much appreciation that it prompted doing another round the following week. In total, Balvihar families collective baked over 350 cookies, 12 loaves of bread, 145 muffins, 138 brownies and about 126 miscellaneous treats as a â€œThank You â€œ to the Health Care Heroes of SSM DePaul, SSM – St, Joseph’s at St. Charles, SSM St. Joseph’s at Wentzville, SLU ICU, St. Lukeâ€™s and Mercy Hospital ICU wards in St. Louis, MO area.

Bal Vihar is truly proud of the healthcare workers of the community.

A video of our efforts and gesture is captured at the following link as best as we could in these times:

https://www.wevideo.com/view/1681639015

Center for Indian Cultural Education – Bal Vihar of St. Louis, a non-profit organization, since its inception in 1992 has been serving the Metro St. Louis Indian community. The primary focus of this organization is to provide Indian cultural education to students age 5-18, its application and integration with the global multicultural and multifaceted society. For more details about our school visit www.Balvihar-stlouis.com

Comments

comments