Star India retains Pro Kabaddi League media rights

Star India retains Pro Kabaddi League media rights
April 17
11:59 2021
MUMBAI: Mashal Sports has successfully concluded its media rights auction for five seasons (season 8 to 12) of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) to be held during the 2021-2025 period. The rights were offered through an open tender process, as a part of which, Star India has emerged as the successful bidder following an online auction and has retained the Consolidated Rights Package on offer.

Star India has retained the media rights at an average annual value, which is double of last season’s rights fee. The company will be responsible for producing a world-class feed and a strong marketing commitment to the league.

Anupam Goswami, CEO — Mashal Sports & League Commissioner of the Pro Kabaddi League said, “Kabaddi is a magnificent indigenous sport. Mashal along with its supporters and partners including AKFI, our Players, Franchises and Media Rights partner have been able to create a strong media asset for our beloved fans in the form of the Pro Kabaddi League. The auction process has been guided by an independent Auction Committee, comprising eminent individuals.

“With this important step now over, we are excited to conduct a stellar PKL Season 8 later this year. Our focus during this rights period will be to further build on the success of PKL and work closely with Star India to offer our fans more and innovative ways to engage with PKL through various mediums including television, digital and gaming,” he added.

K Madhavan, President, The Walt Disney Company India and Star India, said, “Pro Kabaddi League stands out as one of the most popular sporting properties in India and we, at Star India are thrilled to retain the television and digital media rights for the next five seasons. Over the years, we have made significant investments to enhance the aspirational value of PKL, making it the second most-watched sporting league in the country.

“By delivering an event broadcast of international standards, we have elevated the status of this indigenous sport, reinforcing our commitment towards building a multi-sporting nation. We will continue to work closely with Mashal Sports to take Kabaddi to greater heights.”

Star India Private Limited was the media rights partner for the PKL for the first seven seasons of the league. This is the first time Mashal Sports offered the media rights to eligible domestic and global players through an open tender process. (ANI) 

