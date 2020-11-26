State Officials Announce Latest COVID-19 Facts

SACRAMENTO: The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California has 1,102,033 confirmed cases to date. Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

There were 14,319 newly recorded confirmed cases Saturday (21 Nov). Numbers do not represent true day-over-day change as these results include cases from prior to yesterday.

The 7-day positivity rate is 6.0% and the 14-day positivity rate is 5.5%. There have been 22,237,309 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 265,477 over the prior 24-hour reporting period.

As case numbers continue to rise in California, the total number of individuals who will have serious outcomes will also increase. There have been 18,676 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

California COVID-19 by the numbers

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. California has worked to reduce testing turnaround times in recent weeks to help curb the spread of the virus. During the week of November 8 to November 14, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.3 days. During this same time period, 60 percent of patients received test results in 1 day and 88 percent received them within 2 days. The testing turnaround time dashboard (PDF) is updated weekly. At this time, all four tiers in the Testing Prioritization Guidance originally dated July 14, 2020, will have equal priority for testing.

Your Actions Save Lives

California is experiencing the fastest increase in cases we have seen yet â€“ faster than what we experienced at the outset of the pandemic and this summer. If COVID-19 continues to spread at this rate, it could quickly overwhelm our health care system and lead to catastrophic outcomes. Protect yourself, family, friends and community by following these prevention measures:

Staying home except for essential needs/activities and following local and state public health guidelines when visiting businesses that are open.

Following the limited Stay at Home Order that requires all non-essential work and activities to stop between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in counties in the purple tier. The order will take effect at 10 p.m. Saturday, November 21, and remain in effect until 5 a.m. December 21.

Staying close to home, avoiding non-essential travel, and practicing self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival if you leave the state. Keeping gatherings small, short and outdoors and limiting them to those who live in your household. Wearing a cloth face mask when out in public.

Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds. Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands. Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve, or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward. Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough. Answer the call if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect. Contact tracers will connect you to free, confidential testing and other resources, if needed.

Following guidance from public health officials.

