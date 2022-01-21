India Post News Paper

Statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to be installed at India Gate: PM Modi

January 21
14:24 2022
NEW DELHI: A grand granite statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

“At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet today.
The Prime Minister said that till the time the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of the freedom fighter would be inaugurated on January 23.

“Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary,” tweeted PM Modi.

In a major development, it is learnt from sources that from this year, R-Day celebrations will start on January 23 — birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (125th year this time). It will end on January 30, the day Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated.

Official sources have informed that the dimensions of Netaji’s statue would be 28 feet in height and 6 feet in breadth.

Also, the flame at the India Gate will be extinguished after 50 years and will be merged with the flame at the adjoining National War Memorial (NWM) in the run-up for Republic Day.

Amar Jawan Jyoti has its own history. It is spread over 40 acres in the India Gate complex behind the canopy and is dedicated to soldiers killed during wars for India’s safety.

The Canopy earlier had a statue of Kind George 5th, which was removed in 1968. Canopy’s original top, with gilded Tudor Crown bearing Royal Cyphers of King George V were removed on August 12, 1958. In 1968, the statue of King George V was removed, kept in store briefly and then moved to Delhi’s Coronation Park.

Republic Day is celebrated annually on January 26 every year. (ANI)

BJPINAIndia GateIndiaFightsCoronamarJawanJyotiNarendraModiNational War MemorialNetajiNetaji Subhas Chandra BosepoliticalSC BoseStatue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
