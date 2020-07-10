Stay Active & Creative during COVID with Virtual

India Post News Paper

July 10
15:52 2020
Femina Miss India finalist,Suresh Bodiwala

CHICAGO: Rita Singh is an entrepreneur with her brand, SR that houses a variety of her companies that fall under the domains of IT consulting, real estate, and entertainment.

However, her main passion is to give back to our community, especially during a time as critical as the one we are facing. Daily activities that one struggle to find time for have now become dull and mundane. Not only is it far more difficult to exercise, but also to keep our children occupied whilst not in school has become a daunting challenge in itself.

That is what got Rita thinking. Why not establish a creative outlet that is fun, exciting, and healthy for both the kids and adults? To nourish creative minds, elevate mood, and get the blood flowing, Rita decided to start S R Dance Academy. She started this venture with her daughter Anshikka Singh, who is a Purdue graduate, former Femina Miss India finalist, and dancer.

