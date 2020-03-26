Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Sterling K. Brown has online therapy amid coronavirus

Sterling K. Brown has online therapy amid coronavirus
March 26
12:21 2020
LOS ANGELES: Actor Sterling K. Brown is currently taking online therapy amid the ongoing health scare due to the outbreak of coronavirus. In an interview with Variety, the “Black Panther ” fame artiste, who has children Andrew and Amare, has been consulting with his counselor via weblink while practicing social distancing.

He said: “My therapist reached out to me and my wife and said, like, ‘You guys want to do online sessions? We can do online sessions.’ So hopefully your therapists are accommodating. “If you have someone, don’t just stop seeing them because you can’t see them in person or find a way to connect with them, whether it’s through FaceTime or any other means like things don’t have to stop.”

He also recalled his mother’s saying. Brown added: “And as a biblical reminder. My mom always says to me, ‘This too shall pass.’ We will make it through to the other side. Hang in there. You are not alone.”

