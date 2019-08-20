Steve Smith ruled out of third Ashes Test: Cricket Australia

Govt tries to allay fears on NRC, says non-inclusion does not mean declared foreigner NEW DELHI: In an effort to allay fears, the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday said non-inclusion of a person’s name in the final list of NRC does not by itself...

NRC in Assam India’s internal matter: Jaishankar DHAKA: The process of documenting and identifying illegal immigrants in Assam is India’s “internal matter”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday as he held wide-ranging talks with his...

Trump asks Imran Khan to ‘moderate’ his rhetoric with India over Kashmir WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has asked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to “moderate” his rhetoric with India over Kashmir, as he underlined the need of exercising restraint by both...

Softlanding on Moon is biggest Chandrayaan-2 mission test for ISRO BENGALURU: Tuesday’s lunar orbit insertion (LOI) of Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was a big test for India’s moon mission for sure — but not the biggest. The most challenging part of the ambitious...

JuD chief Hafiz Saeed challenges his arrest in terror financing cases in Pak court LAHORE: Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, a UN-designated Pakistani terrorist whom the US has placed a USD 10 million bounty on, challenged his arrest in the terror financing cases...

INX media case: HC dismisses anticipatory bail plea of Congress leader P Chidambaram NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram in the corruption and money laundering cases related to...

India’s e-tourist visa fee based on tourist footfall; higher in peak season, less during lean period NEW DELHI: India will introduce a flexible e-tourist visa regime based on tourist footfall, with a higher fee for July to March peak season and a considerably lower fee during...

Unpleasant trends of intolerance, polarisation can damage our polity: Manmohan NEW DELHI: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday said “unpleasant trends” of growing intolerance, communal polarization, and incidents of violent crimes propelled by hatred of certain groups will damage...

Sushil earns World Championship ticket with a win over gritty Jitender NEW DELHI: Struggling star Sushil Kumar sealed his berth in the India squad for the World Championship pipping a spirited Jitender Kumar 4-2 in a bitterly-fought 74 kg final here...