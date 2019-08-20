Something went wrong with the connection!

Steve Smith ruled out of third Ashes Test: Cricket Australia

August 20
16:44 2019
LONDON: Australia’s star batsman Steve Smith has been ruled out of the third Ashes Test beginning on Thursday, Cricket Australia announced Tuesday. The 30-year-old — who has scored two centuries and 92 in his three innings in the first two Tests — suffered a concussion when he was felled by a Jofra Archer bouncer on Saturday in the first innings of the second Test at Lord’s.

“Steve Smith has been ruled out of the third Ashes Test at Headingley, with coach Justin Langer confirming the news after the batsman sat out Australia’s training session on Tuesday,” Cricket Australia announced on their website. AFP

