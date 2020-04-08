Something went wrong with the connection!

Stock market turn green, Sensex up 700 points 

April 08
14:48 2020
MUMBAI: The Indian equity indices pared initial losses on Wednesday, with the BSE Sensex gaining over 700 points. This is the second day of market rally, after the domes indices recorded the biggest single day gain on Tuesday. The gains were supported by buying activity across sectors led by healthcare, banking and auto indices.

At 10.55 am, Sensex was trading at 30,772.23, higher by 705.02, or 2.34 percent from the previous close of 30,067.21. It had opened nearly 300 points lower at 29,701.92 and so far has touched an intra-day low of 29,602.94. So far it has touched an intra-day high of 31,227.97.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 8,978.90, higher by 186.70 points or 2.12 percent from its previous close. Among the Sensex stocks, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra and NTPC gained the most, while TCS, ITC, Titan Company and Reliance Industries were the only losers.

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

