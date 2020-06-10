India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill diagnosed with COVID-19

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill diagnosed with COVID-19
June 10
11:19 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON: Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club has informed. “Stoke City can confirm that manager Michael O’Neill has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus following the latest round of testing on Monday (June 8). O’Neill had tested negative in the previous five rounds of testing,” the club statement read.

O’Neill will now follow the relevant guidance and undergo a period of isolation, whilst continuing to be in regular virtual contact with his coaching staff and players. Assistant manager Billy McKinlay will take charge of training as the Potters prepare for their game against Reading on June 20.

Meanwhile, Manchester United had cancelled a friendly game with Stoke City which the United had arranged with the Championship side at their Carrington training base as they prepare for the restart of the Premier League, according to an ESPN report. Instead of facing Stoke, United took part in a inter-squad friendly as they prepare for their trip to Tottenham on June 19.

There have been 13 positive tests during six rounds of testing in the Premier League since May 17.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will americans vote for Trump after handling of his recent issues?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora seeks probe in Sarpanch killing - https://t.co/8x7b0Kd8Pr Get your news featured uâ€¦ https://t.co/gzp1G4ONZM
    h J R

    - June 10, 2020, 10:03 am

    5 terrorists killed in #Shopian in south #Kashmir - https://t.co/Th2LTsWVtD Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/N8XYm4kYaM
    h J R

    - June 10, 2020, 9:35 am

    #India, #China start withdrawing ... - https://t.co/lsMq4LeIhk Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Beijingâ€¦ https://t.co/PifYxPdPOi
    h J R

    - June 10, 2020, 6:43 am

    Kashmiri Pandits condemn ... - https://t.co/VpkepFb7ru Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AjayPanditaâ€¦ https://t.co/Dj22mz43AV
    h J R

    - June 10, 2020, 6:32 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.