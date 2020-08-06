Stop worrying & Pay Property Tax By Oct 1

Air India manager, Malini Vaidyanathan bids adieu to Chicago RAMESH SOPARAWLA India Post News Service CHICAGO: Ms Malini Vaidhyanathan Manager Midwest in Chicago has handed over her charge as Manager Midwest of Air India to Shri Vikash Shahal, Airport...

Akshaya Patra held Texas Virtual Gala India Post News Service AUSTIN, TX: The Akshaya Patra Foundation held its Virtual Gala – ‘Technology for Change’ on Saturday, July 25th, and raised $950,000 for feeding mid-day meals to...

Hindu temple in Harare shut down again due to COVID-19 pandemic India Post News Service Ridge view Shree Omkar Mandir in Harare (Zimbabwe), which was re-opened on June 26 after over three months closure due to COVID-19, has been shut down...

HSS helps needy in the community beset with corona virus Harish Rao CHICAGO: Since the middle of March, the entire world, including the United States, has faced the unprecedented challenge of COVID-19. With locally declared emergencies, all businesses and activities...

Jesse White honors Organ/Tissue Donor Poster Contest Winners Babu Tangewala CHICAGO: Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White honored four Illinois students who were the winners of the 23rdbiennial Organ/Tissue Donor Poster Contest. The 2020 overall contest winner was...

MAFS virtual fund raiser meet ends on success note Ramesh Soparawala India Post News Service CHICAGO: The 28th Semi Annual Virtual Summit 2020 of Metropolitan Asin Family Services (MAFS) was held on Friday, July 31 2020 in the morning...

Tech-savvy teen Samarth Tewari brings community support to local restaurants and homeless How powerful is it when a fourteen-year-old is concerned about the local economy and local restaurants during these unprecedented times? India Post News Service Samarth Tewari, a Rising Sophomore at...

London firm asked to withdraw denigrating apparel Harish Rao CHICAGO: Hugely upset Indians across the globe have strongly pitched with “Yoga Peace Life”, a London (United Kingdom) based apparel and accessories online company, for the immediate withdrawal...

Census officials call on all Californians to take the Census While state has made progress with “hard-to-count” populations, results so far show the rest of California needs to respond India Post News Service SACRAMENTO:– While the California Complete Count –...

Distance Learning for K-12: Can it be done with equity for all kids? Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service California’s two largest school districts announced that schools will not open for any in-person instruction when the academic year starts in August, and that...

Dr Sampat Shivangi on Coalition Advisory Board, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. (the “Campaign”) India Post News Service Dr. Sampat Shivangi, a physician, an influential Indian-American community leader, and a veteran leader of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), has been appointed as...

Faces of Eviction – East Palo Alto renters band together to push for rental relief Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service 43 million Americans at risk of eviction as relief programs and moratorium expired. Amid rising coronavirus infections and a worsening economic crisis, hundreds of...

Indian American diaspora takes leadership role in COVID-19 efforts both in U.S. & India Mansi Patel WASHINGTON, DC: Indiaspora, a nonprofit organization of global Indian diaspora leaders from various backgrounds and professions, released 2020 Indian Diaspora in Action: Tracking the Indian American Response to...

‘FERAL’ The South Asian Feminist Folk/Horror We’ve All Been Waiting For With Sundance + Women In Film Financing Fellow Nihaarika Negi Feral means ‘to exist in a wild state, especially after domestication/captivity.’ A fitting title for Sundance + Women In Film...

Stop worrying & Pay Property Tax By Oct 1 Babu Tangewala CHICAGO: The Second Installment of Cook County property taxes is due now, but property owners can pay without late fees through October 1, 2020, Cook CountyTreasurer Maria Pappas...

Ladakh standoff: India needs to enhance its deterrence reputation Lt Gen P R Kumar (retd) Every Indian citizen, especially security and China watchers, would be able to rattle out the latest situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)...

Tripura: Rich in art and culture, the land of nineteen tribes Rich in gorgeous landscapes, crystalline waterfalls, awe-inspiring mountains, dense forests, and a generous sprinkling of history and tradition, Tripura is a popular tourist destination situated in North-East India. This land-locked...

By conquering mind we conquer world Swami Chinmayananda The mind in us determines the quality and beauty, the dynamism and glory, the nature and arrangements of the world around us. An extension of our mind in...

India firmly rejects China’s attempt to raise Kashmir issue at UNSC NEW DELHI: India on Thursday hit out at China for making yet another attempt to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN Security Council, saying it “firmly” rejects Beijing’s “interference”...