Strong Support for Neera Tanden and Dr. Vivek Murthy
Nila Pandya
WASHINGTON DC: Indian-Americans at large here stand solidly with NeeraTanden and Dr. Vivek Murthy, and ask for swift confirmations of President Joe Biden’s cabinet selections
The new Administration has thoughtfully selected the most diverse cabinet and senior staff in American history to guide America through multiple converging crises and Indian Americans are heartened by the inclusion of outstanding South Asian public servants, including Ms. Tanden and Dr. Murthy. They strongly pitch s the U.S. Senate to confirm them.
Neera Tanden was a key architect of the Affordable Care Act, which expanded healthcare to millions of American families, and has served as a senior policy advisor to Democratic Presidential campaigns and administrations. If confirmed, Ms. Tanden would be the first South Asian member of President Biden’s cabinet, and would be the first woman of color to serve as Director of the Office of Management and Budget. Ms. Tanden’s longstanding commitment to advancing policies that improve American lives makes her an ideal choice to serve as President Biden’s top budget advisor.
Dr. Vivek Murthy is a decorated physician and served as the Surgeon General during the Obama Administration. The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated to the American public the dire need to have trusted public health professionals in the White House, and Dr. Murthy is beyond reproach. His impeccable credentials, experience, and ethics are precisely all of the qualities and would be an excellent choice as next Surgeon General, with his swift confirmation.