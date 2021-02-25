Strong Support for Neera Tanden and Dr. Vivek Murthy

Communities unite to combat Anti-Asian Violence Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Incidents of harassment, assault and discrimination against Asian Americans have escalated during COVID-19. A rash of brutal crimes targeting Asian Americans, especially elders, highlights...

AAPI’s Global Healthcare Summit 2021 to be in Vizag, India India Post News Service CHICAGO: The 14th annual Global Healthcare Summit (GHS) 2021, organized by the Association of American Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) in collaboration with the Indian Ministry...

JAINA Convention 2021 Slated for July 1-6, 2021 Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: The Federation of Jain Associations in North America (JAINA) plans holding its 21st Convention on the Fourth of July weekend — from July 1st to 6th, 2021....

Hymns to open Mount Pleasant Town Council in South Carolina Raj Deepa Hindu prayers will start the day of Mount Pleasant Town Council (South Carolina) on March 9, 2021 with hymns from world’s oldest extant scripture. The honor goes to...

DE$!neR Motwani India Post News Service Entrepreneur Pooja Motwani (De$!neR) is not new to the world of fashion. She has established herself since 2004 as a designer, supplier and exporter providing the...

Rihanna Ganesh pendant in topless photo-shoot Madhu Patel CHICAGO: Indian Americans at large are upset at singer-actress-businesswoman Rihanna for wearing Lord Ganesha pendant (on a long necklace) covering her belly-button and posted on her official Twitter...

Rishi Kumar requests intervention of Governor Newsom India Post News Service SARATOGA, CA: Democratic Candidate for United States Congress from California’s District 18, Rishi Kumar has contacted California Governor Newsom’s office requesting a meeting to discuss the...

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Talks on “Rethinking Education – A journey through Inner transformation” India Post News Service MUMBAI: Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabuddhe Chairman, All India Council For Technical Deduction (AICTE) welcomed Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for interactive dialogue on the topic “Rethinking Education...

Hindi Club of Illinois celebrates Valentine’s Day India Post News Service CHICAGO: It was with great fervor and enthusiasm that Hindi Club of Illinois (HCI) celebrated Valentine’s Day on February 13, 2021. It was a virtual celebration...

Budget at a glance Nita Rajesh Dhruva Chief Executive Keynote Consultancy Highlights of the Budget (proposed) for the year 2021-22. Prime Minister Shri Modi said: The budget has a feel of reality and the...

Minnesota and India: Trade opportunities in 2021 India Post News Service CHICAGO: Indian Consul General Amit Kumar addressed the participants of the event focusing on “India and Minnesota: Trade and Business Opportunities” co-organized by the Minnesota Trade...

NEAT 2.0 the future of online learning after COVID-19 help or hindrance Babu Tangewala The Ministry of Education, in association with the All India Council for Technical Education, has launched the National Educational Alliance for Technology (NEAT 2.0) on February 16, 2021....

Strong Support for Neera Tanden and Dr. Vivek Murthy Nila Pandya WASHINGTON DC: Indian-Americans at large here stand solidly with NeeraTanden and Dr. Vivek Murthy, and ask for swift confirmations of President Joe Biden’s cabinet selections The new Administration...

Support Myanmar Hundreds of demonstrators were hurt and two died of bullet wounds when police fired on them last week in Myitkyina, Myanmar’s northern town. The demonstrations seen are larger every day,...

‘Soham’ is not the right attitude for householders Ramakrishna Paramhansa Sankaracharya was a Brahmajnani, to be sure. But at the beginning he too had the feeling of differentiation. He didn’t have absolute faith that everything in the world...

Ishaan Khatter shares adorable throwback picture to wish Shahid Kapoor on birthday NEW DELHI: We all have fond memories from our childhood, and who doesn’t like looking at old pictures with siblings? As Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor turns a year older today,...

India needs a more assertive policy on Tibet to counter China Pradeep S. Mehta and Jithin Sabu The India-China relationship is one of the most complex ones in the world. It is also quite dynamic and continues to change colors like...

Happy childhood? No guarantee for good mental health! WASHINGTON: While it’s widely known that a difficult childhood could increase the likelihood of mental illness, a new suggested that a happy and secure childhood does not always protect a...

New Zealand survive Stoinis-Daniel scare to secure thrilling win over Australia in 2nd T20I DUNEDIN: Marcus Stoinis’ 78 off 37 balls and Daniel Sams’ 41 off 15 balls weren’t enough to help Australia secure a win as New Zealand emerged victorious in the second...