Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Stuck in LA, Soundarya Sharma raises funds for Indian community

Stuck in LA, Soundarya Sharma raises funds for Indian community
March 30
16:34 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LOS ANGELES: Actress Soundarya Sharma had flown to Los Angeles to hone her craft and is stuck there following the complete lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Even though she is stranded indoors in an alien land, Soundarya is trying to do her bit to help the Indian community here.

The actress is raising funds for the Indian community in Los Angeles who are directly or indirectly affected by COVID-19.

“It’s a very difficult and challenging time for the entire world. We all need to do our bit. I have been following the situation very closely here and back home, and realised that this situation would need everyone together,” she said.

“I have initiated by helping some of my Indian colleagues here by offering them groceries and medicinal products, and I am in the process of setting up online/crowdfunding for the Indian community and Indians who are stuck here and can’t get back home,” she added.

The “Ranchi Diaries” actress hopes to get back to India soon. “But the thought of so many of us, stuck here without proper food or medicare or accommodation, makes me shiver. I am praying that this goes away soon and we all heal from it, be it financially, emotionally or physically,” said Soundarya.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will SAARC cooperation improve due to COVID19 crisis

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @sportstarweb: 🚨JUST IN Tokyo to host the postponed Olympics from July 23 to August 8 2021. #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2021
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 30, 2020, 11:04 am

Stuck in LA, Soundarya Sharma raises funds for Indian community - https://t.co/jzIV2QICzm Get your news featured u… https://t.co/nDgbs2MCWY
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 30, 2020, 11:04 am

ICICI Lombard, #BharatPe plan ... - https://t.co/umoDyEo17K Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Coronavirus… https://t.co/jcTcNtS1vH
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 30, 2020, 10:59 am

FY21 #GDP growth revised downwards to 3.6%: India Ratings - https://t.co/AgYD5ROaxm Get your news featured use… https://t.co/tBZM0Qb074
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 30, 2020, 10:46 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.